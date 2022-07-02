ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Oldest Rollercoaster In America Located In New York State

By Dave Fields
Big Frog 104
Big Frog 104
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you want to ride the oldest continuously operating coaster in North America you will have to make a day trip to Rochester, New York. Built in 1920, The Jack Rabbit is located at Seabreeze amusement park in Irondequoit, New York. It was first opened on May 31st and at the...

bigfrog104.com

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q 105.7

Was This the Dirty Dancing Resort? Take In Abandoned Catskills Palace!

New York Yankees great Yogi Berra once said "The future ain't what it used to be" and man was he right. There is a place here in New York State that, at one time, attracted Hollywood Stars, legendary athletes such as Berra, comedy kingpins and regular folks like you and me. Well over 100,000 people each year would visit this gem that was an inspiration for the 1987 movie Dirty Dancing. Today this "Queen of the Catskills" is gone but not forgotten.
LIBERTY, NY
mansionglobal.com

New York, New York, Home With 1,975 Square Feet and Two Bedrooms Asks $7.2 Million

This stunning home in New York, New York, has 1,975 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Anne Aransaenz. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. Perched on the 36th floor of the Iconic "One Beacon Court" Condominium, this spectacular large 5 room corner home offers breathtaking vistas of the expanse of Central Park and the New York City skyline, from every room, stretching from the Hudson River to the East River. One Beacon Court was designed by renowned architect Cesar Pelli and the beautiful Interiors by Jacques Granges. Part of the interiors of 36A were customized by world renowned architect Peter Marino. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. Building features: Private Courtyard, a beautiful and just renovated Fitness Center on the 29th floor, with individual massage and treatment rooms, a business and dining room with catering kitchen, a children's playroom. The Beacon court is one of Manhattan's most luxurious buildings that boasts a beautiful lobby, and quintessential 24 hour service, including concierge, valet and 24 hr doorman.
REAL ESTATE
Q 105.7

Rare Animal Sighting! This One Was Spotted Right Here in NY State!

There are many mysteries hiding in the woods of New York State. Some examples would be over 10,000 Big Foot sightings in the United States since the 1950's, many in New York. The mountain lion debate continues year after year. Heck even our moose population is a bit of a mystery with only occasional sightings each year. As unusual as those opportunities are I have one that might be even more rare.
WILDLIFE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Irondequoit, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
Rochester, NY
Lifestyle
City
Rochester, NY
TheStreet

Major Theme Park Coming to a Sad End

Theme parks in the U.S. are resilient. It's very rare for one to shut down permanently. One of the most recent notable theme park closings was Six Flags New Orleans, which originally opened as Jazzland in 2000 at the intersection of Interstate 10 and Interstate 510, and permanently closed after suffering devastating damage from Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seabreeze Amusement Park#Day Trip#New Yorker#North America#Rollercoaster
Daily Mail

Ray Donovan and ER actress Mary Mara dead at age 61 after 'drowning in St. Lawrence river while swimming for exercise' during visit to her sister's summer home in northern New York

Actress Mary Mara has died after reportedly drowning in the St. Lawrence River. She was 61. New York State Police said the ER and Ray Donavan actress drowned while swimming for exercise, according to TMZ. Her body was discovered in the water in the town of Cape Vincent, New York,...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
nomadlawyer.org

UTICA: 7 BEST PLACE TO VISIT IN UTICA, NEW YORK

MEANING OG UTICA: Utica. / (‘ju:[email protected]) / noun. An ancient city located on the N coast Africa, north of Carthage. Slang. Utica, New York, United States, is a city located in the Mohawk Valley. It is also the county seat for Oneida County. It is the tenth most...
UTICA, NY
Grist

Major ‘landback’ victory in New York state

It’s Tuesday, July 5, and the Onondaga Nation is getting some of its land back. The Onondaga Nation, New York state, and the U.S. Department of the Interior announced a historic agreement last week that will return more than 1,000 acres of land to the nation — one of the largest ever returns of land from a state to an Indigenous nation.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
The Associated Press

The Don CeSar Selects Optii Solutions as its Housekeeping Management Platform

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2022-- Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, today announced that The Don CeSar in Florida has selected Optii as its housekeeping management solution. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005201/en/ The Don CeSar in Florida has selected Optii as its housekeeping management solution. (Graphic: Business Wire)
FLORIDA STATE
Q 105.7

Abandoned Ramada Hotel in Lake George is Eerie as Hell

Abandoned Ramada Hotel in Lake George is Eerie as Hell. According to the description, this video was taken in the summer of 2021. It claims to be of the former Ramada Hotel in Lake George, although a couple different hotels/motels have sported the Ramada name over the years, it's not clear which one this is. Looking back at some property transactions, it may be a Ramada that eventually become known as the Lake View Inn and Conference Center, located on Route 9N off Northway exit 21. Since no footage looks to have been taken around the building, it's difficult to confirm that. The last photo taken by Google Maps has the road leading to the hotel roped off, so more than likely it's the same place. Perhaps some locals or former guests may recognize the property?
LAKE GEORGE, NY
TODAY.com

American Airlines says it will stop flying to these 4 airports amid pilot shortage

A pilot shortage has prompted American Airlines to end services beginning in September to some airports in Iowa, New York and Ohio, the company has announced. The services, according to a company statement to NBC News on Wednesday, will cease on Sept. 7 at the Dubuque Regional Airport in Iowa, the Long Island MacArthur Airport and the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport, which are in New York and the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport in Ohio.
DUBUQUE, IA
nomadlawyer.org

Glens: Top Rated 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Glens Falls, New York

Glens Falls, New York, USA, is a city located in Warren County. It is the center of the Glens Falls Metropolitan Statistical Area. Glens Falls, New York is home to 14,322 people. Glens Falls can be found in Warren County. Glens Falls residents enjoy a dense suburban lifestyle and many of them own their homes. Glens Falls is home to many restaurants and parks. Glens Falls is home to many young professionals. Residents tend to be conservative. Glens Falls’ public schools are excellent.
GLENS FALLS, NY
Q 105.7

Private Island For Sale In NY! Was This A Former Smugglers Island?

The Thousand Islands territory of New York State has a rich history of urban legend and confirmed stories of being a haven for pirates and smugglers. Being so close to Canada "Rum Runners", as they were called, would bring Prohibition-Era alcohol from Canada and hide it throughout the islands before distributing to New Yorkers and beyond.
HAMMOND, NY
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

Marcy, NY
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy