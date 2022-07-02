ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Local food and wine festival happening next month

By Trinity Velazquez
brproud.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over 200 wines can be tasted at the 15th Annual Food...

www.brproud.com

Comments / 0

 

WAFB

Small local restaurants continue to struggle

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you call up Fleur de Lis Pizza, you’ll be greeted with a voicemail. It’s a similar message on social media where owners blame staff shortages for the restaurant’s abrupt closure. The pandemic may be behind us for the most part, but...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

New soul food restaurant near LSU hosting grand opening Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new soul food restaurant near LSU’s campus will be hosting its grand opening this week. Soulshine Kitchen & Bar officially opens its doors on Friday, July 8 at 11 a.m. Located at 144 W. Chimes Street, the restaurant’s grand opening will have live music, signature cocktails, and home-cooked food.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Fourth of July revelers celebrate at downtown Baton Rouge riverfront

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Dozens of people in Baton Rouge took to the riverfront this Independence Day. The riverfront was packed with locals enjoying music, food and fun. Children rolled down the hills in their red, white and blue and had the chance to get their faces painted. The event attracted some out-of-towners, including Jeff Snedegar from Chicago.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

New Venture Theatre permanently closes its curtain

New Venture Theatre is closing its curtain for good, artistic director Greg Williams Jr. announced over the July 4 weekend. "After 15 seasons, New Venture Theatre has decided to turn off the lights," Williams wrote in an announcement on the community theater's website, newventuretheatre.org. "Due to the uncertain future in the performing arts and beyond caused by the pandemic, and the incredible financial hardship that has come as a result, New Venture Theatre shall permanently close our doors."
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Group meets in June to learn healthy habits in food

Every Thursday in June, residents from West Feliciana, East Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes met at the West Feliciana LSU AgCenter office in St. Francisville to participate in a four-week program led by Area Nutrition Agent Layne Langley. Their goal in Making Small Changes, Healthy Habits was to learn how to make simple, healthy, long-term changes in both diet and physical activity.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

New owners paid $1.7 million for Mason’s Grill building

The new owners of Mason’s Grill paid nearly $1.7 million for the popular Jefferson Highway restaurant. Geaux Leauxcal LLC bought the property at 13556 Jefferson Highway in a deal that was filed Friday with the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court’s Office. The seller was L.B. – Daily Grind Inc., a corporation set up by former Mason’s owners Mike and Shirlee Alfandre.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

GOHSEP to occupy 70,000 square feet at Bon Carré

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is expected to take over about 70,000 square feet in Bon Carré in the next few weeks. Scott Macdonald with Stirling Properties says GOHSEP will have about 250 to 275 people in the building. Other tenants currently occupying space...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BREC: Enjoy a swim while watching a favorite summertime flick

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Recreation and Park Commission for the Parish of East Baton Rouge (BREC) is inviting the public to an event that combines two of America’s favorite pastimes, swimming and watching movies. BREC’s inaugural summertime Floats and Flicks event is scheduled to take place...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

New Roads Independence Day Celebration returns

NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) — The annual New Roads Independence Day Celebration will be ready for visitors on Sunday, July 3. The City of New Roads Independence Day Celebration makes a return after being canceled due to COVID-19. Mayor Cornell Dukes says the city is known for the “False...
NEW ROADS, LA
brproud.com

“Little firecrackers” born at Woman’s Hospital

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – July 4th is the day this country celebrates its birth as a nation. 2022 marks the 245th anniversary of the United States of America. While some will be outside grilling, others will be inside celebrating the new editions to their families. Woman’s Hospital shared...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Folks cut back on spending for Independence Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Independence Day, for most, is viewed as a time to put differences aside and enjoy the liberties we all share. However, inflation has made it harder for families to afford to celebrate the same way they’re used to. “We’ve been going through some tough...
INDEPENDENCE, LA
wbrz.com

Fleur de Lis Pizza closuring indefinitely after 76 years

BATON ROUGE - Fleur de Lis Pizza announced Saturday that their doors will close until further notice after 76 years of business. In a social media post Saturday night, owners cited a shortage of staff as the reason for the pizza place's closure. No plans for reopening have been announced.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BREC to host Colorectal Cancer Screening event

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Cancer of the colon or rectum is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States and local health experts say Louisiana has the 4th highest colorectal cancer mortality rate in the United States. According to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH),...
BATON ROUGE, LA
inregister.com

Giving Back: Vince Ferachi Community Garden

Mention the name Vince Ferachi in Baton Rouge and stories of summertime bounty will be sure to greet you, each tale of food-minded philanthropy or farm-to-table philosophy owing itself to the late Capitol City Produce patriarch’s devotion to making our city a healthier, tastier place. Even after his death in 2018, his son Paul has continued the work founded by Vince’s father in 1947, distributing regionally grown produce and providing opportunity to farmers across the Gulf South. But Paul, noticing the number of Baton Rougeans who still lacked access to—or education about—fresh produce options in the city, also knew there was still room for Vince’s legacy to grow.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

