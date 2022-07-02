Local food and wine festival happening next month

New Venture Theatre is closing its curtain for good, artistic director Greg Williams Jr. announced over the July 4 weekend. "After 15 seasons, New Venture Theatre has decided to turn off the lights," Williams wrote in an announcement on the community theater's website, newventuretheatre.org. "Due to the uncertain future in the performing arts and beyond caused by the pandemic, and the incredible financial hardship that has come as a result, New Venture Theatre shall permanently close our doors."

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO