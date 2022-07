Ryqueze McElderry announced his commitment to Alabama football Monday after de-committing from the Georgia Bulldogs over the weekend. McElderry attends Anniston High School in Anniston, Alabama, and he is the Crimson Tide’s tenth commit in the 2023 recruiting class. The Anniston product is the fifth in-state prospect to commit to the Tide, and he is Alabama’s second 2023 offensive lineman pledge. Touchdown Alabama will have McElderry rated as a four-star recruit in our own independent recruiting rankings.

ANNISTON, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO