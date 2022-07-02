X-Rays Negative After Blue Jays Kevin Gausman Hit By Comebacker

Kevin Gausman left the first game of Saturday's Blue Jays double header after he was struck in the ankle by a comebacker.

Toronto's starter was struck in the ankle by a Wander Franco grounder in the second inning. Gausman left under his own power and X-rays later came back negative, not revealing a break.

"Just like everybody else I was hoping that it wasn't anything worse than a contusion," manager Charlie Montoyo said. "And that's what it was, so that's good news."

Gausman sprawled on the Toronto infield turf after taking the grounder to the ankle, unable to put weight on it as catcher Gabriel Moreno made the play to first in front of him. He remained on the ground for several minutes, with manager Charlie Montoyo and Toronto's training staff around him, before walking back to Toronto's dugout without assistance.

Recently called up from Triple A, right-hander Casey Lawrence replaced Gausman on the mound for the Blue Jays in the third inning. Lawrence gave Toronto over five innings of needed relief, throwing 87 pitches on short rest.

A long-term injury to Gausman would be crushing for Toronto's rotation, as the righty has been one of the best arms in baseball this season. Entering Saturday's start he led MLB in FIP (1.69), with a 2.93 ERA in his 15 starts. Alongside Alek Manoah, he's been the most reliable starter in the Blue Jays' starting stable in 2022, averaging almost six innings per start. Following Saturday's opening game, manager Montoyo couldn't say if Gausman would make his next scheduled start.

"We'll see how he feels tomorrow and go from there," he said.