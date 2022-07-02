ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin County, TX

AUSTIN COUNTY COMMISSIONERS APPROVE PRICE FOR 3 NEW EMS STATIONS

By Doug Brown
kwhi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Austin County Commissioners Court has approved the maximum price for three proposed new EMS stations. During their recent meeting, the commissioners unanimously approved a maximum...

kwhi.com

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY OFFICIALS TERMINATE TWO ASSOCIATE JUDGES

As Commissioners Court convened Tuesday morning in a Special Session, Commissioners Walker and Noack along with Judge Keough went into Executive Session in reference to approving the termination of Associate Judges of Associate Judge Paul Damico and Associate Judge David Bluestein, along with accepting the resignation of Bernice Greathouse. On June 29, 2022, a Board of Judges meeting was held. After hearing the results of a Montgomery County Attorney’s Office investigation they decided to terminate all three individuals. That was done, however, Greathouse resigned. The investigation was over two of the individuals there had been discrepancies over the compensation of pay they had been receiving. Commissioner Noack said the amount had been in excess of thousands of dollars over a period of 14-18 months. The amount was in excess of $50,000. After the termination was approved by Walker, Noack, and Keough, Keough introduced a motion to defund the position of the Associate Judges which was approved. Noack then introduced a motion in which he stated, “have the County Attorneys Office send a demand letter to Paul Damico and David Bluestein to collect all ill-gotten gains on behalf of the taxpayers of Montgomery County. Including retirement, overpay, and taxes that were paid. We want the exact amount returned to the taxpayers.” He also added that if the two do not follow through a civil case is filed to make recovery. Damico was appointed to the bench in 2010. In June of 2020 Commissioners approved a pay raise for Damico to $132,470 a year. Noack and Keough voted against the raise at the time. Not over his abilities but due to no other county employees getting raises. David Bluestein, prior to becoming an Associate Judge, he was an Assistant District and County Attorney. He was sworn in by Judge Michalk to the Associate Judge position on May 19, 2020. His salary was also $132,470. Beatrice Greathouse was the OCA Manager-Indigent Defense for the Office of Court Administration. She began working in 2003 for Montgomery County as an Assistant Appointment Designee for the Office of Indigent Defense.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

AUSTIN COUNTY TO SEEK GRANT FUNDING FOR FERAL HOG PROGRAM

Austin County is going to pursue grant funding in order to increase their effort to fight the Feral Hog problem. The Austin County Commissioners Court unanimously approved pursuing up to $20,000 in grant funding, which could be used for traps, increasing the bounty, and education. Currently, the bounty is $5...
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. OFFERS PROPERTY FRAUD ALERT PROGRAM

The Washington County Clerk’s Office is now offering a free service to property owners to alert them of potential property fraud. According to County Clerk Beth Rothermel, the service is provided by Washington County in partnership with Edoc Technologies, and is designed with the goal of reducing fraudulently-recorded documents that could potentially affect property ownership.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Burning Regulations in Montgomery County Prohibit Residential and Commercial Refuse Burning

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- With the July 4th Holiday Weekend well underway, Montgomery County Fire Officials are urging residents to use caution and avoid discharging consumer fireworks in areas that did not benefit from the recent rainfall. While some parts of the County east of I-45 saw rainfall this week, most of the rest of Montgomery County ranges from being classified as either “unusually dry” or in “moderate drought”.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

NO BURN BAN IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY-DO NOT CALL 911 FOR FIREWORKS

FIREWORKS ARE LEGAL EXCEPT IN SOME CITIES WITHIN THEIR CITY LIMITS. 911 OPERATORS ARE GETTING SLAMMED WITH 911 CALLS OVER FIREWORKS. THIS IS NOT AN EMERGENCY AND CAUSING DELAYS IN TAKING REAL EMERGENCY CALLS. MONTGOMERY COUNTY IS ONE OF THE ONLY COUNTIES WITH RESTRICTIONS ON BURNING. THAT IS THE MAIN...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

NAVASOTA POLICE AWARDED GRANT FOR MEDICATION DISPOSAL RECEPTACLE

As part of CVS Pharmacy’s Medication Disposal for Safer Communities Program, the Navasota Police Department was awarded a medication disposal receptacle. CVS Caremark Senior Vice President of Retail Pharmacy Josh Flum said that through this donation program, CVS Pharmacy and the Partnership at Drugfree.org are providing communities with a permanent drug disposal solution at their local police departments.
NAVASOTA, TX
kwhi.com

KATY MAN ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING WARRANTS

A Katy man was arrested Friday for outstanding warrants. Brenham Police report that Friday afternoon at 12:25, responded to the Brenham Police Department, in reference to a warrant service. Upon arrival Camron Wayne Hennon, 19 of Katy, was taken into custody for two warrants for Theft of Property between $100 and $750. Hennon was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
KATY, TX
kwhi.com

TWO ARRESTED AFTER POLICE ALERTED

Two people were arrested Saturday after Police were alerted to a wanted person entering the city of Brenham. Brenham Police report that Saturday evening at 8:10, Officer Connor Caskey was alerted via Washington County Dispatch of a wanted person entering the city limits of Brenham. Once the vehicle was located, Officers made contact with the driver, Deontae Brown, 22 of Killeen, and was booked for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana less than two ounces. Front Seat.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

ONE PERSON ARRESTED FOR THEFT OF PETROLEUM

One person was arrested Monday for Theft of Petroleum. Brenham Police report that Monday morning at 10:25, Officers responded to the 800 block of Jersey Lane in reference to a welfare concern. An investigation was conducted and male, identified as Toby Rogers, 52 of Brenham, was taken into custody for Theft of Petroleum.
BRENHAM, TX
KAGS

Bryan PD increases patrol after 4th of July arrests last year

BRYAN, Texas — A year after Bryan Police responded to a neighborhood on Pepper Tree near Martin Luther King Street regarding residents allegedly throwing fireworks at driving cars, police said it'll up its patrol to make sure everyone is safe this Fourth of July. In 2021, Bryan Police released...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

TWO ARRESTED AFTER TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

Two people were arrested in separate incidents after traffic accidents in Brenham. Brenham Police report that Friday night at 9:50, Officer Connor Caskey was dispatched to the 500 block of East Main Street in reference to a crash without entrapment. Investigation revealed that the driver, Leslie Anthony, 53 of Burton, was intoxicated and was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated, 3rd or More offences and for Failure to Comply with Duties after striking a Fixed Object and transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.
BRENHAM, TX
springhappenings.com

Grass Fire in Median Between I-45 Mainlanes and Feeder Road

The Spring Fire Department is responding to a reported grass fire in the median between the mainlanes and feeder road. The fire is on the southbound mainlanes of I-45 near Spring Cypress. Smoke visible via Houston Transtar. Expect minor traffic delays. —————— Incident Type: Grass/Woods Fire...
SPRING, TX
News Break
Politics
cw39.com

Cities with the most expensive homes in Texas

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $2,720,645 which is 782% higher than the state average of $308,628.
TEXAS STATE
kwhi.com

TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED ON ASSAULT CHARGES

Two people were arrested over the weekend on assault charges. Brenham Police report that Saturday night at 10:10, Officer Buckner was dispatched to a 911 Hang up call in the 900 block of Wild Vine Pass. Investigation revealed an altercation took place. Hubert Hutchinson, 60 of Brenham, was placed into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in for Assault Family Violence.
BRENHAM, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WOMAN CRITICAL AFTER FM 1314 HEADON CRASH

Just before 3:30 pm, calls started coming into Montgomery County 911 reporting a head-on crash with an 18-wheeler and roll-over crash on FM 1314 south of Exxon Road. Caney Creek Fire was first on scene and reported an 18-wheeler with heavy damage off the road and a Dodge Ram 2500 on its side also off the road with a female trapped and in critical condition. Additional units arrived as firefighters had to cut their way into the vehicle to remove the female. After almost 30-minutes they were able to free her so MCHD could transport her to HCA Conroe Hospital in critical condition with a massive head and internal injuries. Witnesses told DPS that the female in the Dodge Ram was southbound in a straight area of FM 1314 when she started to pass a southbound Walmart truck. As she went into the northbound lane she struck an 18-wheeler loaded with pipe that was heading northbound. The 18-wheeler front end was ripped off and it ran off to the right side of the roadway. The driver of the truck had just loaded and was heading to the northern United States. The truck driver was not injured. DPS closed FM 1314 as they investigated the crash. They were able to remove the Dodge truck fairly quickly, however, the 18-wheeler was quite challenging. First, a HAZMAT company had to respond to pump out the fuel tanks to prevent them from rupturing as the truck was removed. Some of the pipe which was on the load had to be pulled back from the headache rack on the back of the truck so it was able to be towed. They then had to deal with loading it with the front end virtually gone. Estimates were midnight before FM 1314 reopened. The damage to the Dodge Ram was almost equal to the damage done to the Sunday morning’s fatal crash on FM 1314 when a Ford F-150 hit a signal pole in front of Caney Creek Fire Station 86.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

