Uniswap is up and is delivering the type of blockchain tech efficiency that keeps users coming back. Uniswap (UNI) is up today and has managed to regulate its price as other coins have continued to sink. Part of the reason for this could be its acquisition of the NFT marketplace aggregator Genie. This, which is in line with Uniswap's broad appeal, allows anyone to discover and trade NFTs across many platforms. It is this next-level openness that creates such a wide space for Uniswap in the crypto market.

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO