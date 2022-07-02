ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Brewers' Trevor Kelley: Sent back down

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Kelley was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday. Kelley was recalled by...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Pirates' Jack Suwinski: Hits 14th home run

Suwinski went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in a 5-2 victory over the Yankees on Tuesday. Suwinski continues to break out as a power hitter, and he now has 14 home runs on the season in only 62 games played. The rookie left-handed bat posted a .915 OPS in June, and it appears as if his power surge is carrying over to July. Despite being on pace for a 30- home run season, Suwinski's 31.3 percent strikeout rate is concerning and it is worth monitoring how pitchers adapt to him over the second half of the season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Xander Bogaerts: Belts seventh home run

Bogaerts went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, a sacrifice fly and a walk in an 8-4 loss to the Rays on Tuesday. Boegarts continued his strong campaign by picking up his seventh home run of the year to go along with an impressive .318 average and .391 OBP in 286 at-bats. Although Boegarts' power isn't his standout feature, he likes to drive the ball at Fenway and is slugging .538 at home this year. The everyday shortstop has been a consistent hitter throughout his career and he is living up to his established standards in 2022.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
ClutchPoints

3 top targets for Brewers ahead of 2022 MLB trade deadline

The Milwaukee Brewers lead the NL Central and have serious World Series aspirations in 2022. However, the Brewers should look into aggressively buying ahead the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Their pitching is fantastic, but they would benefit from offensive upgrades. Let’s take a look at the 3 top targets for the Brewers ahead of the trade deadline.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Giants' Donovan Walton: Sent to Triple-A

Walton was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday. The 28-year-old started the past four games at shortstop and went 2-for-14 with a double and five strikeouts, but he'll head back to Triple-A with Brandon Crawford (knee) returning from the injured list. Walton has struggled offensively in 24 big-league games this year with a .158/.179/.303 slash line.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Alejandro Kirk: Sitting out Sunday

Kirk is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays. Kirk has played a lot through the first three months of the season, and while a fair amount of that has been as the designated hitter, he needs a day off his feet every now and then. The 23-year-old is in the midst of a breakout and is looking like one of the best pure hitters in baseball -- not just at the catcher position -- with a .318/.409/.512 line through 69 games.
MLB
CBS Sports

Nationals' Juan Soto: Dealing with left hamstring issue

Soto's departure from Sunday's game against the Marlins is believed to be the result of a left hamstring injury, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. He walked in both of his plate appearances prior to exiting in the top of the fifth inning. Soto appeared to initially hurt his...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Kelley
CBS Sports

Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Tosses bullpen session

Cabrera (elbow) completed a 25-pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Cabrera was placed on the 15-day injured list June 15 with right elbow tendinitis, but it's been a personal matter rather than the elbow issue that has delayed his return to the active roster. The right-hander had been scheduled to start for Triple-A Jacksonville on June 22 before leaving the affiliate to address the personal situation. Cabrera's ability to complete a bullpen session suggests he's put the personal issue behind him, but he'll still need to ramp up a little more before the Marlins lock him in for another rehab start. The 24-year-old doesn't look as though he'll have enough time to make it back from the IL before the All-Star break.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Blake Treinen: Throws off mound

Manager Dave Roberts said Treinen (shoulder) threw 30 pitches off a mound Monday and looked "pretty dang good," Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Roberts said in late June the veteran right-hander was weeks away from resuming mound work, but the reliever apparently made significant progress over the past 10 days. Treinen still needs significant time to build up his arm to game readiness, so he may not be back until August.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Randal Grichuk: Heads to bench

Grichuk is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Though he'll cede his spot in the outfield to Yonathan Daza in the series finale, Grichuk still looks poised to hold down a near-everyday role in the Colorado outfield even after Kris Bryant made his return from the 10-day injured list Monday. Grichuk started in each of the Rockies' five games following Bryant's return to the lineup, going 6-for-18 with a solo home run, three doubles and two additional runs.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Giants' Carlos Rodon: Fans seven in Monday's loss

Rodon (7-5) took the loss Monday, giving up four runs on five hits and two walks over five innings in an 8-3 loss to the Diamondbacks. He struck out seven. The southpaw recovered after looked shaky in the early innings, but the Giants' offense couldn't climb out of the hole, and their bullpen kept digging after Rodon left the mound. He tossed 63 of 101 pitches for strikes while seeing his quality start streak end at four. Rodon will take a 2.87 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 112:30 K:BB through 91 innings into his next outing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Pirates#Triple A#Injured List
CBS Sports

Twins' Chris Archer: Scratched from Tuesday's start

Archer won't make his start Tuesday versus the White Sox for an undisclosed reason, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. Details on Archer's absence figure to come out after Tuesday's game, if not sooner. The veteran righty allowed one run in his last outing despite walking six batters in four innings, and he now has a 3.08 ERA through 15 starts this season. Josh Winder will start Tuesday's contest if it isn't rained out.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Tigers' Sam Howard: Dropped from 40-man roster

The Tigers designated Howard for assignment Tuesday. He'll cede his spot on the 40-man roster to right-hander Drew Hutchison, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Toledo ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Guardians. After being claimed off waivers from the Pirates in mid-May, Howard had pitched exclusively at the Triple-A level with his new organization. In 14 appearances out of the Toledo bullpen, Howard posted a 3.75 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 12 innings.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Cubs' Seiya Suzuki: Records inside-the-park homer

Suzuki (finger) went 2-for-4 with an inside-the-park home run in Monday's extra-inning loss to the Brewers. Suzuki provided a dramatic moment in the top of the ninth inning, hitting a ball that ricocheted off the outfield wall and rolled away from the center fielder, which allowed him to come all the way around and score. Suzuki's fifth homer of the season gave the Cubs a 2-1 lead, but the Brewers rallied for a 5-2 win in 10 innings. This was Suzuki's first game since May 26 due to a sprained left index finer. The 27-year-old from Japan looks ready to roll moving forward, and he should resume an everyday role for the Cubs.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Astros' Lance McCullers: Nearing rehab assignment

McCullers (forearm) threw 32 pitches against live batters Tuesday and is closing in on a minor-league rehab assignment, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. McCullers' fastball velocity continues to sit in the low 90s, and he's able to mix in all of his pitch types. The 28-year-old will need to progress to simulated games before embarking on a minor-league rehab assignment, so he seems unlikely to be available immediately after the All-Star break July 21, though a return by the end of the month appears possible.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Twins' Josh Winder: Could get MLB appearance this week

Winder was scratched from his scheduled start Monday for Triple-A St. Paul and joined the Twins' taxi squad, Betsy Helfand of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. Manager Rocco Baldelli said Winder could make an appearance during the remaining two games of the Twins' series with the White Sox. Winder...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Keynan Middleton: Called up by Diamondbacks

Middleton was called up from Triple-A Reno on Monday, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Middleton will take the place of Ian Kennedy (leg), who was placed on the injured list in the corresponding move. Middleton tossed four scoreless frames over his last five big-league appearances, but don't expect him to occupy a prominent role in Arizona's bullpen.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Brewers' Tyrone Taylor: Out with concussion

The Brewers placed Taylor on the 7-day concussion injured list Sunday. Catcher Pedro Severino (suspension) was reinstated from the restricted list and will replace Taylor on the 26-man active roster, but Taylor's move to the IL should free up more playing time in the outfield for both Jace Peterson and Jonathan Davis. The two players had previously been working in a platoon in the outfield while Hunter Renfroe (calf) has been on the IL. Since Taylor's stint on the IL is retroactive to Saturday, he'll be eligible for activation as soon as July 9.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy