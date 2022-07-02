Brewers' Aaron Ashby: Reinstated prior to start

Moore went 2-for-3 with two doubles, a walk, two RBI and a run during Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Padres. He was also caught stealing twice. It was a tough day on the basepaths for Moore, but it was otherwise a productive day as he delivered his first multi-hit effort since June 5. The 29-year-old has started the past six games, and he's gone 5-for-16 with a home run, two doubles, five walks, four RBI and four runs during that stretch.
Suwinski went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in a 5-2 victory over the Yankees on Tuesday. Suwinski continues to break out as a power hitter, and he now has 14 home runs on the season in only 62 games played. The rookie left-handed bat posted a .915 OPS in June, and it appears as if his power surge is carrying over to July. Despite being on pace for a 30- home run season, Suwinski's 31.3 percent strikeout rate is concerning and it is worth monitoring how pitchers adapt to him over the second half of the season.
Kirk is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays. Kirk has played a lot through the first three months of the season, and while a fair amount of that has been as the designated hitter, he needs a day off his feet every now and then. The 23-year-old is in the midst of a breakout and is looking like one of the best pure hitters in baseball -- not just at the catcher position -- with a .318/.409/.512 line through 69 games.
Soto's departure from Sunday's game against the Marlins is believed to be the result of a left hamstring injury, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. He walked in both of his plate appearances prior to exiting in the top of the fifth inning. Soto appeared to initially hurt his...
Berti is out of the lineup Tuesday versus the Angels, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. This marks two straight days on the bench for Berti, who has gone just 2-for-23 in his last six games. Joey Wendle will hit leadoff and play second base Tuesday.
Grichuk is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Though he'll cede his spot in the outfield to Yonathan Daza in the series finale, Grichuk still looks poised to hold down a near-everyday role in the Colorado outfield even after Kris Bryant made his return from the 10-day injured list Monday. Grichuk started in each of the Rockies' five games following Bryant's return to the lineup, going 6-for-18 with a solo home run, three doubles and two additional runs.
Erstwhile Atlanta Braves ace Mike Soroka, who has not appeared in an MLB game since 2020, is nearing a minor-league rehab assignment as he works his way back from a twice-torn right Achilles tendon, manager Brian Snitker said Monday. "He's getting close," Snitker said, according to 92.9 The Game. Soroka,...
Williams is scheduled to start Thursday's series opener with the Marlins in New York. Chris Bassitt (illness) won't be ready to return from the COVID-19-related injured list until the weekend at the soonest, so Williams will pick up a second turn through the rotation as a result. Williams most recently made his seventh start of the season Saturday against the Rangers, lasting just 3.2 innings while surrendering five earned runs on five hits and one walk.
Rodon (7-5) took the loss Monday, giving up four runs on five hits and two walks over five innings in an 8-3 loss to the Diamondbacks. He struck out seven. The southpaw recovered after looked shaky in the early innings, but the Giants' offense couldn't climb out of the hole, and their bullpen kept digging after Rodon left the mound. He tossed 63 of 101 pitches for strikes while seeing his quality start streak end at four. Rodon will take a 2.87 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 112:30 K:BB through 91 innings into his next outing.
Archer won't make his start Tuesday versus the White Sox for an undisclosed reason, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. Details on Archer's absence figure to come out after Tuesday's game, if not sooner. The veteran righty allowed one run in his last outing despite walking six batters in four innings, and he now has a 3.08 ERA through 15 starts this season. Josh Winder will start Tuesday's contest if it isn't rained out.
Bello could be called up from Triple-A Worcester to start Wednesday's game against the Rays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports. Bello has sparkled this season at both the Double-A and Triple-A levels, and Boston could be ready to give its top pitching prospect his first chance to show what he can do at the top level. The Red Sox currently have five starting pitchers (Nathan Eovaldi, Rich Hill, Chris Sale, James Paxton and Garrett Whitlock) on the injured list and another (Michael Wacha) who is day-to-day with an injury.
The Tigers designated Howard for assignment Tuesday. He'll cede his spot on the 40-man roster to right-hander Drew Hutchison, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Toledo ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday against the Guardians. After being claimed off waivers from the Pirates in mid-May, Howard had pitched exclusively at the Triple-A level with his new organization. In 14 appearances out of the Toledo bullpen, Howard posted a 3.75 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 12 innings.
Class of 2023 five-star wing Mookie Cook decommitted from the Oregon Ducks one week ago today. “I would first like to say thank you to Coach Altman and the entire basketball coaching staff at the University of Oregon for believing in me. I am grateful for their support as well as the fans. However, after much consideration and talks with my family, I have decided to reopen my recruitment. During this time I will weigh other options in addition to The University of Oregon. I look forward to the continued support as I embark on this journey.“
Thomas is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants. Thomas will get a day off after starting each of Arizona's last five games. Daulton Varsho will start in center field in Thomas' place.
Middleton was called up from Triple-A Reno on Monday, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports. Middleton will take the place of Ian Kennedy (leg), who was placed on the injured list in the corresponding move. Middleton tossed four scoreless frames over his last five big-league appearances, but don't expect him to occupy a prominent role in Arizona's bullpen.
Matzek (shoulder) was activated from the injured list Monday. Matzek has been out since injuring his shoulder in mid-May, but he completed a rehab assignment and is ready to pitch for the big club again. Matzek had a couple subpar outings earlier in the season, but he also picked up six holds, and it should not be long before he reclaims a key spot in Atlanta's bullpen.
The Brewers placed Taylor on the 7-day concussion injured list Sunday. Catcher Pedro Severino (suspension) was reinstated from the restricted list and will replace Taylor on the 26-man active roster, but Taylor's move to the IL should free up more playing time in the outfield for both Jace Peterson and Jonathan Davis. The two players had previously been working in a platoon in the outfield while Hunter Renfroe (calf) has been on the IL. Since Taylor's stint on the IL is retroactive to Saturday, he'll be eligible for activation as soon as July 9.
Wright didn't factor into the decision during Monday's 6-3 victory over St. Louis, allowing an unearned run on three hits and one walk with two strikeouts in four innings. By the second inning, Atlanta had jumped out to a six-run lead, but manager Brian Snitker opted to play it safe and remove Wright after the fourth with the top of St. Louis' order due up a third time in the fifth. The four frames, two strikeouts and 71 pitches all represent low marks for the 26-year-old, who dropped his ERA to 2.91 with the near scoreless outing. He lines up for another start over the weekend against Washington.
Outfielder Kris Bryant launched his first home run since joining the Colorado Rockies over the offseason on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers (GameTracker). Bryant's home run, a solo shot, came in the sixth inning and reduced Los Angeles' lead to 4-2. According to Statcast, his home run left the bat traveling at 104 mph and carried a projected 392 feet to center field. Here's the visual evidence:
Yates (elbow) continues throwing at Atlanta's spring training complex, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. It has been nearly two months since Yates resumed throwing, but Atlanta is not in any hurry to rush him back from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in March of 2021. The expectation remains that he will be ready to rejoin Atlanta at some point in August.
