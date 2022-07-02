Watch Julia Roberts & George Clooney fall in love in ‘Ticket to Paradise’

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are making a romantic comedy. The pair is starring in “ Ticket to Paradise ,” where they play a divorced couple who must partner up due to unexpected circumstances.

RELATED:

GettyImages Clooney and Roberts at Cannes Film Festival.

“Ticket to Paradise” follows the bitter ex-spouses, reunited to celebrate the engagement of their daughter ( Kaitlyn Dever ), who abruptly got engaged in Bali. Upon their arrival, Clooney and Roberts plot to disrupt their daughter’s engagement, hoping to stop her from making the mistake they made years back. They fall in love instead.

The film is written and directed by Ol Parker , who directed “ Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again .” It reunites Roberts and Clooney, who previously played a couple in the film “Ocean’s Eleven,” released in 2021. They reprised their roles in “ Ocean’s Twelve ” and made two more films together, “ Confessions of a Dangerous Mind ” and “ Money Monster .”

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are some of the most memorable actors of their eras. Roberts was a romantic comedy icon, known for her performances in films like “ Pretty Woman ,” “ My Best Friend’s Wedding ,” “ Notting Hill ,” and more. This film marks her return to the genre after 20 years.

Roberts discussed her experiences with The New York Times and explained that she’s never shied away from the genre and that she’d simply hadn’t been in contact with a story she liked. “People sometimes misconstrue the amount of time that’s gone by that I haven’t done a romantic comedy as my not wanting to do one. If I had read something that I thought was that ‘Notting Hill’ level of writing or ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ level of madcap fun, I would do it,” she said.