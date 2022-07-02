ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Chaps' Tent: OK to look to the past, but don't try to reside there

By Daily Commercial
 3 days ago
There’s a popular saying going around: “Let go of the past.”

Well folks, I love my past. It’s okay to look to our past lives, especially to enjoy nostalgic good things. It’s when we dwell on the past, so that it takes away from living in the present, that we lose our focus on planning a good future. That becomes a burden.

All of life is in transition, every second, minute, hour, day, week, month, year, decade, and so on. Our lives are transitory, usually noted by definable stages: physically, psychologically, career-wise, and family. In the military, career changes are marked with duty assignments and promotions. How do we best manage our lives in transitory times.

The first way is to accept the changes. Change happens whether we like it or not. We may move to new locations where we meet new people. We usually go through some sort of mid-life crisis, have new responsibilities at work, and go through periods of illness.

At these times, it is important to let go of the past and focus on the present circumstances. Learn to forget past mistakes (failures and sins). Let go of childish things. (c.f. I Corinthians 13.11).

Learn to have hope for the future, in the good and the not-so good times. Plan for your future, but not so strictly that you can’t flow with the times and its changes.

May you not have just some luck in all of this, but allow God to be your guide. Based on my own life’s journey, things will be just fine. As the Brits might say, “make a bloody go of it!”

CHAPS OUT.

Community Policy