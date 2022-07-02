ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill Feels He and Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s Chemistry Will Be ‘On Point’

By Dustin Schutte
 3 days ago
Tyreek Hill is as confident a player as you’ll find in the NFL. Even though he and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa are just starting to work together, the receiver believes the two are going to develop a strong bond early this season.

Hill and Tagovailoa have only had a few months to get to know each other since the receiver was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins in March. Still, Hill thinks the two will have a strong chemistry in place when the 2022 campaign kicks off.

“I just feel like our chemistry will get there, man,” Hill told Tagovailoa during his It Needed to be Said podcast. “It’s gonna be about 2 a.m. one night, and you’re gonna wake up. You’re gonna walk in your kitchen, and I’m gonna be washing your dishes. That’s how good our chemistry is gonna be.

“You gonna be like ‘Reek, what you doing in here?’ I’m gonna be like ‘Man, look. I’m trying to get that chemistry and that bond together. So, you know where I’m at all the time on the field, so if I run a 60-yard route and decide to turn into a comeback, I just need the ball right there. Our chemistry gonna be on point. Just believe that.”

Miami finished each of the last two seasons with a winning record but failed to make the postseason. The Dolphins are hoping the splashy addition of Hill is enough to get over the hump in 2022.

Tyreek Hill Defends Tua Tagovailoa

Tyreek Hill has been quick to defend and support Tua Tagovailoa since joining the Miami Dolphins. It’s part of an effort to create that chemistry the duo needs in order for the offense to find success.

Hill defended his quarterback after a video of an underthrown pass on a deep route went viral. Then, the receiver said Tagovailoa is a more accurate passer than former teammate and Kansas City Chiefs gunslinger Patrick Mahomes.

“As far as accuracy-wise, I’d rather have Tua all day,” Hill said. “This is not a shot at anybody, it’s just stuff that needed to be said.”

That comment, Hill said, resulted in death threats.

“I got death threats on every social media account I own,” the wideout said. “Which is ridiculous.”

During the It Needed to be Said podcast, Tagovailoa joked about the chemistry he has with Hill. He also poked fun at the underthrown ball that went viral on social media.

“I don’t think [the chemistry is] good enough,” Tagovailoa said. “I’ve been underthrowing him so many times. I’m just saying. I’ve been underthrowing him so many times. … He got people talking about how I can’t throw the deep ball.”

Heading into training camp, Hill is speaking with confidence. The receiver has been around the game long enough, though, that he knows words need to be put into action. Otherwise, none of the preseason hype matters.

“We can’t only be about talk,” Hill said. “We gotta continue doing what we’re doing.”

Comments / 26

vagabond
3d ago

this is getting old tyreek! calm down and go sit down! Patrick is the reason people know who you are and you should realize that! now with that being said, good luck in miami, atleast you have 1 super bowl win, some will never get that!

Reply(1)
2
Mary Simmons
2d ago

Good luck, Cheeta—Tua is not a Mahomes and your numbers will show it, but it will still be best Miami has seen for a while!

Reply
2
 

