Premier High opening second tuition-free school in Lubbock: Here's how to enroll

By Alana Edgin, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 3 days ago
Premier High School will add a second location in Lubbock, and is expected to open in the fall, according to a news release. Here's what you should know, including location and how to enroll.

The new school will be at 5302 Avenue Q, and is a tuition-free, mastery-based public charter high school. It, like the first location, aims to "help more students get back on track, earn a diploma and receive the professional training they need after graduation," according to the release.

"Demand for our program is at an all-time high,” said Natasha Newman, campus director. "Just like our first campus, our new location will give more students a better opportunity to graduate with a diploma and achieve their goals."

Premier has flexible schedules to help students "earn their diplomas and prepare for a meaningful career, military service, or continuing education," according to the release.

Potential students can apply at https://premierhighschools.com/lubbock-briercroft/ or call 806-323-4896 for more information.

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Business News in Lubbock and the surrounding area. Send her a news tip at aedgin@lubbockonline.com.

