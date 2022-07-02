ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Guns N’ Roses Joined by Carrie Underwood for ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ & ‘Paradise City’ at London Concert

By Mitchell Peters
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Guns N’ Roses was joined by surprise guest Carrie Underwood during the band’s concert at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday (July 1).

The country music superstar, a longtime GNR fan, stepped onstage midway through the show to assist the legendary rockers with “Sweet Child O’ Mine” and she later returned during the encore for “Paradise City.”

Underwood was visiting the United Kingdom to promote her ninth studio album, Denim & Rhinestones , which arrives on June 10. The upcoming set follows her 2020 holiday release, My Gift , and her 2021 gospel project, My Savior .

“Ladies and gentlemen, from Nashville, Tennessee, Miss Carrie Underwood,” GNR frontman Axl Rose told the crowd when introducing Underwood, who is known to cover the band during her own live performances.

This wasn’t Underwood’s first time sharing the stage with Rose. The country singer was joined earlier this year by the rock icon during her headlining set at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, Calif. After duetting on “Sweet Child O’ Mine and “Paradise City,” Underwood told festival-goers that it was “the best night of my life.”

Underwood also spoke about the unforgettable onstage experience with Rose during a recent interview with Billboard .

“Axl was my pinnacle moment, the one that I’ve been waiting almost my whole life for,” the singer-songwriter said. “I had previously asked him about other things, if he would be interested in singing, and it never quite panned out. So I like to think I just wore him down. I wrote him a letter — an email — and explained why I really wanted to sing with him. I was like, ‘You are such an influence on me and my music. I think it would be wonderful and we would burn the stage down together.’ And he finally said yes. At the end of my letter, I was like, ‘If you can’t do it this time, I understand, but I will keep asking.'”

In late April, “Sweet Child O’ Mine” ruled Billboard ‘s Hot Hard Rock Songs for the first time after being featured in the trailer for the Chris Hemsworth-starring superhero movie Thor: Love and Thunder . The classic track — from GNR’s debut album, Appetite for Destruction — topped the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks in 1988, becoming the group’s first of six top 10s. “Paradise City” peaked at No. 5 on the Hot 100 in 1989.

Guns N’ Roses will perform a second concert at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday. Watch Underwood’s performances with GNR here and here .

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Harry Styles Holds Off Porcupine Tree For U.K. Chart Title

Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles is right at home atop the U.K. albums chart with Harry’s House (Columbia), which enters a fourth non-consecutive week at No. 1. With Styles holding onto top spot, veteran prog-rock outfit Porcupine Tree enjoys a career high with Closure / Continuation (Music For Nations), their 11th studio album.  Having led all titles at the midweek stage, Closure / Continuation bows at No. 2, for the English band’s first U.K. Top 10 appearance. Until now, the rocker have made just two appearances in the U.K. Top 40, the best a No. 23 peak for 2009’s The Incident. Also on the latest Official U.K. Albums Chart, there are Top 10 debuts for a string of U.S. artists: Chris Brown’s Breezy (Chris Brown Entertainment/RCA) bows at No. 6; Conan Gray‘s Superache (Island) starts at No. 8; and Luke Combs blasts to No. 9 with Growin’ Up (Sony Music CG), for his first appearance in the Top 10. More from BillboardPaolo Nutini Heading For U.K. No. 1 With 'Last Night in the Bittersweet'Will LF System Beat Kate Bush to U.K. Chart Crown?Kate Bush Extends U.K. Chart Reign
MUSIC
Billboard

Carlos Santana ‘Doing Well’ After Collapsing During Michigan Concert

Click here to read the full article. Carlos Santana is recovering and will miss at least one show after he was taken ill during a concert Tuesday (July 5) evening in Michigan. According to multiple reports from the scene, the guitar great collapsed onstage at Pine Knob Music Theatre (formerly DTE Energy Music Theatre), an outdoor amphitheater in Clarkston, some 40 miles northwest of Detroit. .@SantanaCarlos just collapsed onstage at @PineKnobMusic Being treated as I type— Gary Graff (@GraffonMusic) July 6, 2022 Santana was “being treated as we speak,” tweeted Billboard’s Gary Graff, at approximately 10pm ET. Roop Raj, evening anchor...
MICHIGAN STATE
Billboard

Randy Bachman Reunited With Cherished Guitar 45 Years After It Was Stolen

Click here to read the full article. Canadian rock legend Randy Bachman’s long search came to an end Friday (July 1) when he was reunited in Tokyo with a cherished guitar 45 years after it was stolen from a Toronto hotel. “My girlfriend is right there,” said Bachman, 78, a former member of The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive, as the Gretsch guitar on which he wrote “American Woman” and other hits was handed to him by a Japanese musician who had bought it at a Tokyo store in 2014 without knowing its history. He said all guitars are special, but the...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Billboard

10 Patriotic Country Songs for Fourth of July

Click here to read the full article. Perhaps more than any other genre, country music has been linked with patriotism, for better or for worse, for decades. Attend any number of country concerts, and you’re likely to see an artist pay tribute to members of the American military, or witness audience members waving American flags or chanting “U.S.A.!” at some point during the show. Numerous songs with patriotic or military themes have dotted Billboard‘s country charts over the years. Here, we look at 10 country songs that center on patriotism in various ways, or honoring those who serve. Toby Keith, “American...
MUSIC
Billboard

Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Makes History Atop Global Charts, Charlie Puth & Jung Kook’s ‘Left and Right’ Launches in Top Five

Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” claims a 12th week at No. 1 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. The song rewrites the record for the longest Global 200 reign and extends its unprecedented run atop Global Excl. U.S. Meanwhile, “Left and Right” by Charlie Puth and Jung Kook, of BTS, launches at No. 2 on Global Excl. U.S. and the Global 200 at No. 5 – tying for the highest-charting solo hit for a BTS member on both surveys, and becoming the highest-charting solo hit for a BTS...
ENTERTAINMENT
Billboard

Big Climate Thing Concert to Feature Haim, Roots, Flaming Lips & More

Click here to read the full article. The Big Climate Thing, a three-day event billed as “a concert for the people and the planet” will take place at Forest Hills Stadium in New York from Sept. 16-18. The event will feature sets from Khruangbin, Haim, The Roots, Sheryl Crow, The Flaming Lips, Gary Clark Jr., Courtney Barnett and Princess Nokia, among others. In addition to sets from an eclectic group of acts, the shows also promise “immersive on-site activations and curated content,” with a goal of raising awareness, action and inspiring real-time solutions to the global climate crisis. “The Big Climate Thing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

J-Hope Drops Spooky Teaser for ‘Jack in the Box’: Watch

J-Hope unveiled an eerie new teaser for his upcoming debut solo album Jack in the Box on Tuesday (July 5). Titled “Hope in the Box,” the 23-second visualizer depicts a lone jack-in-the-box cranking itself over a somewhat sinister melody, all lit by the light of static on the TV screen behind it. As the jack-in-the-box springs from its hiding place, drums are added to the mix, culminating in the promise of a song just before the visual cuts out.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Axl Rose
Person
Naomi Judd
Billboard

Here’s When BLACKPINK Will Be Back With New Music & A World Tour

BLACKPINK announced Tuesday (July 5) that they’ll return with new music in August — and the K-pop superstars will mount a world tour by the end of the year. A press release from YG Entertainment announced that the quartet — Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa — are in the “final stages of recording a new album” and that their new music in August will kick off “a continuous large-scale project which will extend through the second half of the year.”
MUSIC
Billboard

Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ Back Atop Billboard Hot 100, Beyonce’s ‘Break My Soul’ Hits Top 10

Click here to read the full article. Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” rebounds from No. 2 for an eighth total week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart. Meanwhile, Beyoncé‘s “Break My Soul” surges from No. 15 to No. 7 on the Hot 100, following its first full week of tracking, marking her milestone 20th top 10 as a soloist. The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts (dated July 9, 2022) will update on Billboard.com tomorrow (July 6, a day later than usual due to the July...
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Country Radio Hall of Fame Celebrates New Inductees, Honors Trisha Yearwood & Warner Music Nashville’s John Esposito

Click here to read the full article.  The Country Radio Hall of Fame returned for 2022, held in person on June 30 as approximately 260 attendees celebrated at the Virgin Hotel in Nashville. The Country Radio Hall of Fame officially celebrated a slate of new inductees, including off-air honorees Becky Brenner and Barry Mardit, as well as on-air honorees Whitney Allen, Debbie Conner, Cathy Martindale, Rachael Hunter and Steve Grunwald, as well as Bob Call, a 2021 Country Radio Hall of Fame inductee who was unable to attend last year’s event. Townsquare Media’s Kurt Johnson, who also serves as president of the...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Guns#Paradise City#Tottenham Hotspur Stadium#Gnr#Denim Rhinestones
Billboard

The Ultimate Fourth of July Latin Playlist: Francisca Valenzuela, Bad Bunny & More

Click here to read the full article. It may not feel like there’s much to celebrate this year with the recent mass shootings, the stripping of fundamental women’s rights, and other tragedies that have overwhelmingly taken over news feeds. But in the spirit of Fourth of July and the celebration of independence, we figured we’d put together a list of Latin songs that have empowered us to self-liberation. In the list of our 12 tracks that fall within the theme of independence, there’s Bad Bunny‘s “Andrea” because, despite speculation on social media and the news, the Puerto Rican star has affirmed...
MUSIC
Billboard

20 Top ‘America’ Songs For July 4th

Click here to read the full article. It’s impossible to live in the 50 states and not know about schoolhouse classics like “The Star Spangled Banner” and “This Land Is Your Land,” but those famous odes aren’t the only way to give a musical shout-out to America. To celebrate the 4th of July, we’ve hand-selected 20 songs, each of which talks about this big, great, complicated country of ours in its own special way — from the critical (Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.”) to the full-on celebratory (Miley Cyrus’s “Party in the U.S.A.”). Check ’em out below. Miley Cyrus, “Party in the...
MUSIC
Billboard

Metallica Is ‘Totally Blown Away’ by ‘Stranger Things’ Scene Featuring ‘Master of Puppets’

Metallica was given a run for its money on Stranger Things Friday (July 1) — not that the band members have any complaints. Following a standout scene in the show’s season four finale featuring fan-favorite character Eddie Munson heroically rocking out to their 1986 single “Master of Puppets,” the four-piece heavy-metal group took to Instagram to give their seal of rock n’ roll approval.
MUSIC
Billboard

Bad Bunny Back at No. 1 on Billboard 200 With ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’

Click here to read the full article. Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti bounces back to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart (dated July 9) for a third nonconsecutive week on top, as the set climbs 2-1 in its eighth week. The album earned 115,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending June 30 (down 5%), according to Luminate. With a third week at No. 1, Un Verano Sin Ti has the second-most weeks at No. 1 in 2022, following the Encanto soundtrack, with nine. Un Verano Sin Ti’s third week at No. 1 also marks its...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Billboard

ENHYPEN Drops ‘Manifesto : Day 1’ Comeback Mini Album: Stream It Now

ENHYPEN has officially returned! The K-pop septet dropped their third mini album, Manifesto : Day 1, on Monday (July 4). To celebrate the new release, ENHYPEN is taking over Billboard‘s Instagram on July 4 with a behind-the-scenes look at the “media circus” surrounding their highly anticipated album. Check out the IG takeover here.
MUSIC
Billboard

First Country: Luke Bryan, Little Big Town, Keith Urban & More

Click here to read the full article. First Country is a compilation of the best new country songs, videos & albums that dropped this week. Luke Bryan, “Country On” Just in time for July 4th weekend, Bryan releases this musical tribute to farmer, big rig truckers, cowboys, firefighters and soldiers (“hats off to keeping us free,” Bryan sings), but also honors Nashville’s song crafters. The sunny production here is classic Bryan, while the lyrics blend patriotism, blue-collar grit and gratefulness. A perfect playlist addition for summer. Little Big Town, “All Summer” A chance meeting on a lazy day spent poolside leads to flirting and...
MUSIC
Billboard

Guns N’ Roses Cancel Glasgow Show Over ‘Illness and Medical Advice’

Click here to read the full article. Guns N’ Roses canceled Tuesday night’s (July 5) planned gig at Scotland’s Glasgow Green on Monday due to unspecified medical issues. According to a statement posted on the band’s socials, “Sadly, due to illness and medical advice, GN’R will not be able to perform in Glasgow, tomorrow 5-July-2022. We are working on rescheduling options for this show so please hold onto your tickets and wait for a further update. We appreciate your understanding and patience.” GNR played a pair of shows at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Friday and Saturday, with surprise guest Carrie...
MUSIC
Billboard

Billboard

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy