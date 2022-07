Kristen Johnston, who played recovering addict Tammy Diffendorf on CBS sitcom Mom, is joining the cast of HBO‘s The Righteous Gemstones for the upcoming third season. As first reposted by Variety, Johnston will play the character of May-May Montgomery, who is said to have a history with the Gemstone family. Further details about her character are not yet known. Johnston joins previously announced new cast member Steve Zahn (The White Lotus) for the third season of the hit comedy series.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO