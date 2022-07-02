ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Why Conference Realignment Could Add Pressure for Louisville to Perform in 2022

Centre Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. - There have been a myriad of moving pieces in the collegiate athletics landscape over the last 12 months. The wheels of conference realignment first started spinning again last summer, when Texas and Oklahoma announced that they would be leaving the Big 12 for the SEC starting in 2025....

www.centredaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

Louisville commit back from Top 100 camp in Florida

University of Louisville basketball commit Kaleb Glenn is back home after attending the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) Top 100 Camp in Orlando last week. "It was an accomplishment because that was one of my goals to get invited to that camp," said Glenn, a Class of 2023 forward. According...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Centre Daily

Louisville Commit Rueben Owens II to Play in All-American Bowl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville football commit El Campo (Tex.) HS running back Rueben Owens II has committed to play in the 2023 All-American Bowl, he announced Monday. The exhibition features 100 of the top prospects in the nation, and is one of two of the premier high school football all-star games alongside the Under Armour All-American Game.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Sports
Louisville, KY
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
Local
Kentucky College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
247Sports

Louisville coaches watch Team USA move to 3-0 in Spain

University of Louisville basketball assistant coaches Nolan Smith and Danny Manning are still in Spain tracking three targets playing for Team USA. The two coaches watched the USA Basketball U17 National team get another easy victory, winning 112-64 over Mali to move to 3-0 in the FIBA U17 World Cup in Malaga, Spain.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Churchill Downs announces expected completion date for new paddock

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs said it plans to start construction on a new paddock immediately. The track made the announcement in a post on social media Tuesday, immediately after the Spring Meet ended on July 4. "Closing Day at Churchill Downs was a special one," the track said....
KENTUCKY STATE
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky by Heart: Some recent discoveries about Kentucky’s unique connection to American heritage

In the “Wondering If You Knew This About Kentucky” department, here are a few tidbits I recently discovered related to the state’s connection to its American heritage. Perhaps the most famous inventor in American history, Thomas Alva Edison, was a resident of Louisville for over a year before he gained world-wide fame for his contributions. He came to the city in 1866 at only age 19, working as a telegrapher for Western Union. He lived in a “shotgun duplex” in an area of the city now known as Butchertown. His stay as an employee of Western Union didn’t end well, however. Working on the night shift in 1867, he was distracted by his interest in experimenting with a battery. Unfortunately, Edison spilled sulfuric acid on the floor. The acid ran through the floorboard and landed on his boss’s desk below. The next day, the future icon was fired.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Satterfield
wdrb.com

Annual 'Biggest Splash' contest a big hit again at Lakeside

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a perfect day for lots of Fourth of July activities, including the annual Biggest Splash contest at Lakeside Swim Club. It's an event that has been a staple of the holiday since the mid-1980s. There are various age categories and the Riedling family took...
LOUISVILLE, KY
lite987whop.com

Teen flown to Louisville hospital after Parkway accident

A teenager was flown to a Louisville hospital following a single-vehicle accident Monday morning on the Pennyrile Parkway in north Christian County. Christian County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jeff Goulet says 70-year old Paula Hatchett of Bloomington, Indiana was pulling a trailer and pontoon boat northbound near the 28 mile-marker when the trailer began to fish-tail.
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisville Football#Gridiron Football#Conference Usa#Recruiting#Perform#Sec#Ucf#Byu#Usc#Pac 12#Sports Illustrated#Action Network#Acc
WLKY.com

Louisville father mourns loss of son to gun violence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville father is mourning the loss of his son, who was fatally shot Saturday morning. Greg Wilson described his son, Allen Wilson, 13, as a competitive and athletic child. "Once he start walking, he started running, and had a football in his hand ever since,"...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Canal on the Ohio River near downtown Louisville being dredged

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A portion of the Ohio River is being dredged by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the Portland Canal for routine maintenance of the channel. Dredging is the excavation of silt and other material from the bottom of bodies of water. It's done because silt and materials wash downstream, causing sedimentation to gradually fill channels and harbors.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Facebook
Wave 3

Man charged in April homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in the April shooting death of a man in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood. Mickeal J. Taylor, of Louisville, was arrested today by Louisville Metro police. He is charged with one count of murder and one count of being a felon in possession of a handgun.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy