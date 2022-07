A 31-year-old man has been charged with rape in connection with an incident in San Bernardino earlier this year, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Back on Feb. 22, Anthony Andrew Cifuentes was seen on an interior surveillance camera after breaking into a residence and committing a burglary, police said. This case was particularly alarming because Cifuentes stood over the victims and stared at them as they slept, police said.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO