Georgia State

Georgia DOT awards $111 million in construction contracts in May

By From staff reports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded a total of 23 projects in May valued at approximately $110,860,370. The largest single investment, worth approximately $10 million, was awarded to Reeves Construction Company. This resurfacing project will consist of 10.934 miles of milling, plant mix resurfacing and shoulder rehabilitation on U.S....

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA IN RE: ESTATE OF JAHMARI DESHON KELLY, DECEASED ESTATE NO.

CONYERS, GA
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA IN RE: ESTATE OF HARRIETT ANN REEDY, DECEASED ESTATE NO.

GEORGIA STATE
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA IN RE: ESTATE OF BENJAMIN ROLAND REAGAN, DECEASED ESTATE NO.

CONYERS, GA
IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA IN RE: ESTATE OF ANGELA RENEE TIPTON, DECEASED ESTATE NO.

GEORGIA STATE

