Claremore hosts Kids Fishing Derby Saturday

Kids Fishing Derby City of Claremore

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The city of Claremore hosted a Kids Fishing Derby on Saturday. Children of all ages got the opportunity to test their fishing skills.

Participating kids received a free rod and reel, tackle and bait and giveaways including new bicycles, the city of Claremore said.

The following trophies were awarded for smallest and largest fish in three age group categories: 4-6 years, 7-9 years, and 10-12 years.

Largest Fish Winners

Creek D. (24 inches)– overall winner and ages 4-6 years

Lydia D. (17 5/8 inches) – ages 7-9

Dylan D. (21 15/16 inches)– ages 10-12

Smallest Fish Winners

Waylon P. (3 inches) – ages 4-6

Brantley R. (3 1/8 inches) – ages 7-9

Emmett R. (2 7/16 inches) – ages 10-12

Six bikes were given away in each age group. Sponsors of the event include Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA), Nabatak and the City of Claremore.

