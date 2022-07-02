Claremore hosts Kids Fishing Derby Saturday
CLAREMORE, Okla. — The city of Claremore hosted a Kids Fishing Derby on Saturday. Children of all ages got the opportunity to test their fishing skills.
Participating kids received a free rod and reel, tackle and bait and giveaways including new bicycles, the city of Claremore said.
The following trophies were awarded for smallest and largest fish in three age group categories: 4-6 years, 7-9 years, and 10-12 years.
Largest Fish Winners
- Creek D. (24 inches)– overall winner and ages 4-6 years
- Lydia D. (17 5/8 inches) – ages 7-9
- Dylan D. (21 15/16 inches)– ages 10-12
Smallest Fish Winners
- Waylon P. (3 inches) – ages 4-6
- Brantley R. (3 1/8 inches) – ages 7-9
- Emmett R. (2 7/16 inches) – ages 10-12
Six bikes were given away in each age group. Sponsors of the event include Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA), Nabatak and the City of Claremore.
