Florida State

Journalist admits false 'Don’t Say Gay Bill' label is just great ‘branding’, gets savaged on Twitter

By Gabriel Hays
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Sun Sentinel senior journalist Scott Travis was called out for falsely referring to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill as the "Don’t Say Gay Bill" by conservatives on Twitter, he openly admitted that it was a "good lesson in branding" by Democrats. Conservatives then slammed him...

Andrea Patterson
3d ago

Hes right. There is no "don't say gay" bill. Of course you wouldn't be able to play the Dem base if you simply called it what it is..."The Parental Rights In Education" bill that is now a law. Democrats are so easily manipulated!

Griff
3d ago

98% of Americans should not have to adjust their morals to accommodate 2% of the population.

