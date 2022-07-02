ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Nebagamon, WI

Blandina M. Williams

Daily Telegram
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlandina Meneses Marinduque Williams, Blandie/Dina, age 76, of Lake Nebagamon, WI, was called to the Lord unexpectedly of natural causes, 26 June 2022. She leaves behind stored up treasure for the best treasure in Heaven. Born 18 February 1946, daughter to Maximo and Victoria Sanchez, she was one of...

www.superiortelegram.com

Daily Telegram

Mary L. Flaten

Mary L. Flaten age 73 of Superior, WI passed away unexpectedly June 27, 2022. She was a graduate of Superior Senior High School and received her Bachelor of Education degree from the University of WI, Milwaukee. Mary was an extremely accomplished educator of young children for 57 years. She enjoyed her camping family, music, casinos, Nascar, and sports, go Yankees!
SUPERIOR, WI
Daily Telegram

Nancy Crum

Nov. 20, 1933 - July 2, 2022. SOUTH RANGE, Wis. - Nancy Crum, 88, Solon Springs, Wis., died Saturday, July 2, in Aspen Health and Rehabilitation Center. A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Monday, July 18, at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, Wis. Burial will follow. Arrangements...
SOLON SPRINGS, WI
Daily Telegram

Marlene Annette Lucas

Marlene “Molly” Lucas, age 89, a current resident of Menomonie, WI, and formerly a long-time resident of Solon Springs, WI, peacefully passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022 at American Lutheran Home in Menomonie. She was born on May 22, 1933, in Solon Springs, WI to parents George Pierce...
SOLON SPRINGS, WI
Daily Telegram

Doris M. Magdzas

Doris M. Magdzas passed away at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, MN on July 2, 2022, surrounded by the love of her family. Born on October 4, 1932, Doris was the daughter of J.O. “Curly” and Elsie Franks and grew up in Gordon, WI along with her sister, Donna. Their family owned and operated Elsie’s Resort and Tavern on County Road Y in Gordon. It was a busy resort where she learned a strong work ethic. While growing up in the north woods, Doris developed a love of nature, especially birds and flowers. She married Donald J. Magdzas on June 18, 1955, and together they raised seven children, including two sets of twins.
GORDON, WI
Daily Telegram

Alan T. DeDominces

Alan Toby DeDominces passed away on April 21, 2022, at the Tru Hospice Care Center; after a courageous 6 1/2 year battle with Glioblastoma brain cancer. He was born to Richard and Cheryl DeDominces on November 11, 1980 in Superior, WI; where he was raised until moving to St. Cloud, MN and later Colorado. Al is survived by his wife of almost 15 years Cameo (Rainaldo) and sons Cooper and Tucker of Broomfield, CO, parents Richard and Cheryl DeDominces of Superior, WI, sisters Missy Capan of Eagle, CO and Stacie (Dano) Rozowski of Fredrick, CO, in laws Michael Rainaldo and Anne (Merl) Kitto of Superior WI, nephew Sean (Alexis), nieces Bekah (Brett), Maddie, and Lauren, a great niece Gianna, along with many special aunts/uncles, cousins, and many close friends he considered family. Al is preceded in death by all of his grandparents and a very special uncle, Jim Hegg. The family will be holding a Celebration of Al’s life on July 11th at Barker’s Island Inn, in Superior, from 5:30-9:30. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations towards supporting Al’s family in and beyond this difficult time or towards purchasing comfortable chairs for caregivers at the hospice center.
SUPERIOR, WI
Daily Telegram

Forecast prompts Duluth, Superior to postpone Fourth of July celebrations

DULUTH — Poor predicted weather prompted Twin Ports organizers on Monday to postpone the remainder of their Fourth of July festivities. Staff at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center are pushing back their scheduled “Fourth Fest” at Bayfront Festival Park to Friday, July 8. Meanwhile, Superior city administrators have postponed the remainder of their downtown celebration to an as-yet-unannounced date.
SUPERIOR, WI
Daily Telegram

Former school building retooled into business center

SUPERIOR — A new business center has opened in the brick building at 10 N. 21st St., next to Hill Avenue Dental and across the street from the Superior-Douglas County Family YMCA. The anchor tenant is Nick Korhonen American Family Insurance; Korhonen owns the building with his wife, Amanda,...
SUPERIOR, WI

