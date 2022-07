Shots were fired Saturday night in New Bedford’s King Village East apartments as police conducted a wellness check on a suicidal man. According to New Bedford Police, patrol units responded at 11 p.m. on July 2 to the Cottage Street apartment complex to check on the welfare of a tenant who had made suicidal threats. They say they made numerous but unsuccessful attempts to contact the man before management arrived and unlocked the door.

2 DAYS AGO