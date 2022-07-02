Eden Prairie Moms On The Run’s Event

Kids of the 90’s this new ice cream shop is for you, and anyone else who enjoys a tasty scoop of ice cream. Dream Creamery is now open in Northeast Minneapolis. From the Travail team and led by Chef Nate Mickelson, the shop is getting just as much buzz for the ice cream as it is for the food on the menu, which includes burgers, lobster rolls, fries and cheese curds. The shop is open Wednesday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., and is located at 816 Lowry Ave NE.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO