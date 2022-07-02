ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eden Prairie Moms On The Run’s Event

By Miller Park
eplocalnews.org
 3 days ago

What better way to start the day than with 4...

www.eplocalnews.org

fox9.com

Why the sky turned orange in the Twin Cities metro

(FOX 9) - After some dark skies and storms moved through Minnesota on Tuesday, you might have noticed an orangish tint in the sky. Multiple viewers sent FOX 9 photos of the orange sky and we saw it ourselves as the skies outside our station in Eden Prairie turned an unusual color.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Roads closed in South St. Paul due to "police incident"

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in South St. Paul say an incident has caused closed roads and increased law enforcement presence Tuesday afternoon, though they gave few details about the occurrence.The South St. Paul Police Department said roads were closed near Ninth Avenue and Third Street due to a "police incident.""Please be patient as we work to resolve this issue and we will advise when all roads are opened back up," the department said.
SOUTH SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

"So special" Minnesotans gleefully welcome back July 4th events after pandemic

AFTON, Minn. -- This was the kind of traffic jam people have been waiting for."I love the marching bands," Katrina Ausmus told WCCO as she held her baby daughter, Violet. "This is a celebration of being able to be together again."Ausmus grew up in Cottage Grove and currently lives in Indiana, but she and her husband always make a pilgrimage back to Minnesota for July 4th to attend the Afton Independence Day Parade, an event that returned today for the first time since 2019. Thousands of people lined Main Street in Afton, where a parade of bands, old cars, firetrucks...
ccxmedia.org

Runner Witnesses Gun Shot Into Air in Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park Police Receive Report of Gun Fired Into Air. A morning run turned into a scary situation in Brooklyn Park when a runner witnessed someone fire a gun. The runner told police he saw an argument between several people on Sunday morning in the 3500 block of 85th Avenue. He then saw a man pull out a gun and fire a shot into the air. The runner did not have a phone on him, but ran home to report the incident, police said.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
kduz.com

Minneapolis man gets BASS win

CLINTON, Iowa — The first two days of the TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Northern Regional on the Upper Mississippi River saw Steve Lee secure early limits on his way to grabbing the lead. On Championship Friday, however, the angler from Minneapolis, Minn., needed an afternoon rally to secure the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Body found along shoreline of Crystal Lake

A body was found along the shoreline of Crystal Lake Tuesday afternoon. Police in Robbinsdale said the body of a male was found lying face-down in the water just before 1 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. The male's identity and the official cause of death will be released when an autopsy is completed.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
WJON

Police Looking for Missing Girl in Southern Minnesota

NORTHFIELD -- Police in southern Minnesota are looking for a missing girl. The Northfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding six-year-old Elle Ragin. She is approximately 3’6”, 45 lbs., with brown curly hair and brown eyes. Elle Ragin’s mother,39-year-old Lisa Wade was found dead...
NORTHFIELD, MN
WEAU-TV 13

18-year-old man dies in Minnesota fireworks explosion

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — An 18-year-old man died early Monday after a firework exploded in his face in a Minneapolis suburb. The Minneapolis Star Tribune says the incident was the first publicly reported death in Minnesota from fireworks this year. Police in Brooklyn Park responded to the scene...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
fox9.com

Ice cream shop serving up nostalgic flavors with a side of burgers and lobster rolls

Kids of the 90’s this new ice cream shop is for you, and anyone else who enjoys a tasty scoop of ice cream. Dream Creamery is now open in Northeast Minneapolis. From the Travail team and led by Chef Nate Mickelson, the shop is getting just as much buzz for the ice cream as it is for the food on the menu, which includes burgers, lobster rolls, fries and cheese curds. The shop is open Wednesday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., and is located at 816 Lowry Ave NE.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hot 104.7

Small Minnesota Town Named Most Mispronounced in Entire U.S.

Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite the tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown when it comes to mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Two Minneapolis restaurants announce closures

Two Minneapolis restaurants are saying goodbye. Over the holiday weekend, Pie & Mighty called it quits in south Minneapolis, and Bunny's Bar & Grill closed its northeast Minneapolis location. A post on Pie & Mighty's website said its final day of operations was July 3. "We closed this chapter of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WCCO News Talk 830

WATCH: Fourth of July mayhem in Minneapolis as revelers shoot fireworks from cars

During a violent Fourth of July night in Minneapolis, chaos included people in cars shooting fireworks as dangerous projectiles at passersby on city sidewalks. Video shows cars racing down S 2nd Street between Portland and Central Avenue in downtown Minneapolis, shooting fireworks. The footage has gone viral online after reports of a shooting at Boom Island Park in North Minneapolis that left eight people hospitalized.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Causes of death, names announced in Lake Vadnais murder-suicide

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. -- During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office provided a timeline of events for the Vadnais Lake incident that took place over the holiday weekend.Maplewood Police officers and firefighters were dispatched to the 1300 block of Pearson Drive when the caller, Molly Cheng, 23, reported that her husband had shot himself.The man was identified as Yee Lee, 27, and his cause of death has been determined to be a gunshot wound and the manner of death was suicide. Maplewood police say they arranged for social workers to assist Cheng and her children.At approximately,...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
Bring Me The News

18-year-old killed by exploding firework in Brooklyn Park

An 18-year-old is dead after a firework reportedly exploded in Brooklyn Park early Fourth of July morning. Brooklyn Park Police Department says it received a report at 1:30 a.m. of a "firework that had exploded in an individual's face" at a park on the 9800 block of Fallgold Parkway North.

