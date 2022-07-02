Eden Prairie Moms On The Run’s Event

(FOX 9) - After some dark skies and storms moved through Minnesota on Tuesday, you might have noticed an orangish tint in the sky. Multiple viewers sent FOX 9 photos of the orange sky and we saw it ourselves as the skies outside our station in Eden Prairie turned an unusual color.
MINNEAPOLIS — Betty Danger’s Country Club is for sale again, and yes, the Ferris wheel is included. Off Marshall Street NE and Lowry Avenue NE in Northeast Minneapolis, the country club-themed restaurant is currently being listed at $4.2 million. The property, renovated in 2014, is being sold “as...
SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in South St. Paul say an incident has caused closed roads and increased law enforcement presence Tuesday afternoon, though they gave few details about the occurrence.The South St. Paul Police Department said roads were closed near Ninth Avenue and Third Street due to a "police incident.""Please be patient as we work to resolve this issue and we will advise when all roads are opened back up," the department said.
AFTON, Minn. -- This was the kind of traffic jam people have been waiting for."I love the marching bands," Katrina Ausmus told WCCO as she held her baby daughter, Violet. "This is a celebration of being able to be together again."Ausmus grew up in Cottage Grove and currently lives in Indiana, but she and her husband always make a pilgrimage back to Minnesota for July 4th to attend the Afton Independence Day Parade, an event that returned today for the first time since 2019. Thousands of people lined Main Street in Afton, where a parade of bands, old cars, firetrucks...
Brooklyn Park Police Receive Report of Gun Fired Into Air. A morning run turned into a scary situation in Brooklyn Park when a runner witnessed someone fire a gun. The runner told police he saw an argument between several people on Sunday morning in the 3500 block of 85th Avenue. He then saw a man pull out a gun and fire a shot into the air. The runner did not have a phone on him, but ran home to report the incident, police said.
CLINTON, Iowa — The first two days of the TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Northern Regional on the Upper Mississippi River saw Steve Lee secure early limits on his way to grabbing the lead. On Championship Friday, however, the angler from Minneapolis, Minn., needed an afternoon rally to secure the...
A body was found along the shoreline of Crystal Lake Tuesday afternoon. Police in Robbinsdale said the body of a male was found lying face-down in the water just before 1 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. The male's identity and the official cause of death will be released when an autopsy is completed.
NORTHFIELD -- Police in southern Minnesota are looking for a missing girl. The Northfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding six-year-old Elle Ragin. She is approximately 3’6”, 45 lbs., with brown curly hair and brown eyes. Elle Ragin’s mother,39-year-old Lisa Wade was found dead...
Minneapolis Park Police are investigating a reported shooting that happened Monday night as people watched fireworks at Boom Island Park north of Downtown Minneapolis. Several reports indicate people were shooting fireworks at people Monday evening.
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — An 18-year-old man died early Monday after a firework exploded in his face in a Minneapolis suburb. The Minneapolis Star Tribune says the incident was the first publicly reported death in Minnesota from fireworks this year. Police in Brooklyn Park responded to the scene...
Kids of the 90’s this new ice cream shop is for you, and anyone else who enjoys a tasty scoop of ice cream. Dream Creamery is now open in Northeast Minneapolis. From the Travail team and led by Chef Nate Mickelson, the shop is getting just as much buzz for the ice cream as it is for the food on the menu, which includes burgers, lobster rolls, fries and cheese curds. The shop is open Wednesday to Sunday from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., and is located at 816 Lowry Ave NE.
Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite the tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown when it comes to mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
An effort is underway to locate the parents of a boy found in Brooklyn Park Sunday evening. The Brooklyn Park Police Department received a call about a boy being found alone in the 6900 block of 76th Ave. N. at 5:50 p.m. Despite talking with local residents, officers weren't able...
Two Minneapolis restaurants are saying goodbye. Over the holiday weekend, Pie & Mighty called it quits in south Minneapolis, and Bunny's Bar & Grill closed its northeast Minneapolis location. A post on Pie & Mighty's website said its final day of operations was July 3. "We closed this chapter of...
During a violent Fourth of July night in Minneapolis, chaos included people in cars shooting fireworks as dangerous projectiles at passersby on city sidewalks. Video shows cars racing down S 2nd Street between Portland and Central Avenue in downtown Minneapolis, shooting fireworks. The footage has gone viral online after reports of a shooting at Boom Island Park in North Minneapolis that left eight people hospitalized.
VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. -- During a Tuesday afternoon press conference, the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office provided a timeline of events for the Vadnais Lake incident that took place over the holiday weekend.Maplewood Police officers and firefighters were dispatched to the 1300 block of Pearson Drive when the caller, Molly Cheng, 23, reported that her husband had shot himself.The man was identified as Yee Lee, 27, and his cause of death has been determined to be a gunshot wound and the manner of death was suicide. Maplewood police say they arranged for social workers to assist Cheng and her children.At approximately,...
Although some locals might be upset that there won’t be any fireworks in St. Paul and Minneapolis this year, other suburbs like Roseville, Maplewood, Stillwater, and Eagan will go forward with their plans despite supply chain issues and financial issues resulting from inflation. The city of Stillwater intends to...
COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. (Fox 9) - The Cottage Grove Police department is asking for the public's help to identify members of a white supremacist group who distributed hate propaganda flyers in driveways in the East Metro over the last several days. "Hate will not be tolerated in Cottage Grove. Period....
An 18-year-old is dead after a firework reportedly exploded in Brooklyn Park early Fourth of July morning. Brooklyn Park Police Department says it received a report at 1:30 a.m. of a "firework that had exploded in an individual's face" at a park on the 9800 block of Fallgold Parkway North.
