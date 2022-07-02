ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Ohio law seeks uniform regulations for carrying knives

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new law taking effect this fall will establish uniform rules for carrying knives across Ohio to prevent municipalities from enforcing local regulations, proponents say. The bill’s main sponsor, Sen. Kristina...

Cleveland.com

Local prosecutors who refuse to prosecute Ohio’s abortion laws might be in the clear from Attorney General Dave Yost

CLEVELAND, Ohio – State Attorney General Dave Yost, a Republican, may have little room for recourse against local prosecutors who refuse to investigate or prosecute abortion-related cases following Ohio’s outlawing of abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack and...
OHIO STATE
Lima News

What are Ohioans’ options under new abortion restrictions?

With Ohio’s handful of abortion clinics severely restricted and potentially threatened with closure, options for people seeking to end their pregnancy are limited — but not necessarily out of reach. Nothing in current Ohio law prohibits traveling out of state for an abortion or criminalizes having an abortion...
OHIO STATE
MLive

Ohio state representative says she would consider banning birth control

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- State Rep. Jean Schmidt, a Clermont County Republican, said during a radio interview this week that she would entertain a debate about outlawing birth control in the wake of the United States Supreme Court overturning constitutional protections for abortion. Schmidt made the comments during a Wednesday interview...
OHIO STATE
10TV

Security top of mind for OSHP for county, state fairs

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol won't reveal what changes, if any, they're making to its security detail for the upcoming Ohio State Fair, only to say there will be a large visible presence of troopers patrolling the state fairgrounds. "Everywhere that you look while you're at...
MARION COUNTY, OH
wyso.org

Pandemic aid extended for school meals in Ohio, but with changes

President Biden signed The Keep Kids Fed Act at the end of June, extending pandemic flexibilities for schools meals, although with some changes that mean universal free lunches will end in the fall. Early in the pandemic, the U.S Department of Agriculture — which oversees several school nutrition programs —...
YourErie

Drowning victim found in Ohio state park

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) is currently investigating a drowning at Pymatuning State Park. The female victim was recovered after the boat she was on reportedly drifted away. This left her in the water with a float. The incident happened just before 5 p.m. on July 2. Attempts...
ASHTABULA COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man identified in July 4 Cheat Lake drowning

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. — Officials have identified the victim of an Independence Day drowning in Cheat Lake. According to a press release sent out by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, a reported drowning at Cheat Lake, which was originally reported as being a black juvenile male, was called in at approximately 1:40 p.m. on July 4 at the boat launch on Mon Chateau Road on Cheat Lake.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
10TV

Facebook post creates abortion confusion in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Facebook post proclaims – Ohio Planned Parenthoods stop all abortions. It appears on the page of anti-abortion group Created Equal. The post also includes what appears to be a screen grab from the appointment portal of the Planned Parenthood North Columbus Health Center. A message is included, saying, “We are not currently providing abortions at OH health centers.”
COLUMBUS, OH
chautauquatoday.com

Police arrest Ohio man wanted on warrant

Jamestown Police arrested an Ohio man who was wanted on an arrest warrant for several charges in the Buckeye State on Monday. An investigation into Gregory Hawkins began on Saturday after the discovery of a suspicious vehicle on the city's east side. Police say during the probe, the male suspect fled the scene in the vehicle, nearly striking an officer. Further investigation found that Hawkins was wanted on several charges in Ohio, including having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapons, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and assault. On Monday, police observed Hawkins in the area of Barrett and Meyers Avenue where officers were able to make contact with Hawkins and take him into custody without further incident. Hawkins was found to be in possession of a large quantity of drugs, including over nine ounces of methamphetamine and over two ounces of fentanyl. Besides the Ohio charges, Jamestown Police charged him with 1st degree reckless endangerment and 2nd degree obstructing governmental administration.
JAMESTOWN, NY
10TV

Military identifies WWII Army Air Force soldier from Ohio

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The remains of an Army Air Force sergeant from Ohio who died after he was sent to a prisoner of war camp during World War II have now been positively identified, Defense Department officials announced Tuesday. Tech. Sgt. William F. Teaff, 26, of Steubenville, was assigned...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Knox Pages

Mount Vernon law report: June 29 - July 4. 2022

Sebastien Trey Copley was traveling north on S. Edgewood Rd. Thomas V. Woosley was stopped northbound on S. Edgewood Rd. at E. Gambier St. at the red traffic signal. Copley fell asleep and failing to see Woosley stopped struck him in the rear end. Copley was cited for full time and attention.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
