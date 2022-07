Well folks, the 2022 Playoffs are officially over. The Stanley Cup has a new owner, and every team is now in offseason mode. And just like that, we’re already only a few days away from the 2022 NHL Draft. While this year’s edition doesn’t have a generational name like Connor McDavid or Auston Matthews at the top, it’s a very deep draft class with a plethora of talent to choose from. Furthermore, for the first time since the Toronto Maple Leafs won the draft lottery in 2016, the first overall pick will belong to a Canadian team, this time the Montreal Canadiens.

