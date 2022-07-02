ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

DPS reports 11,500 emergency room-treated fireworks injuries in 2021

By Ryan Bittan
 3 days ago

UTAH ( ABC4 ) – The Department of Public Safety (DPS) has released a report on fireworks and firework safety in preparation for the Fourth of July this year.

According to National Fire Protection Association, more than 19,500 fires are started by fireworks annually.

A particular risk can be for wildfires, which can “start anytime the ground is not completely snow-covered.” DPS says it’s important to be especially cautious with fireworks when the fire danger is elevated and fires spread quickly and burn more intensely, during the spring and summer drought periods.

“While exploding and airborne fireworks are the most hazardous, even sparklers, fountains and smoke bombs can cause an ignition.”

Before using fire of any kind in the outdoors:

  • Know the daily fire danger
  • Obtain the proper permits
  • Choose a safe area free of flammable materials
  • Make certain fireworks are completely out and cold before leaving
  • Have water and tools nearby

On average, a reported 180 people go to the emergency room every day with fireworks-related injuries in the month around the 4th of July.

See below for a map of the most injured body parts.

(Courtesy of Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The Utah State Fire Marshal’s Office encourages anyone celebrating with fireworks to practice the “Four BE’S”:

  • Be Prepared – Store fireworks out of children’s reach. Always read and follow label directions. Place pets indoors (they are easily frightened by fireworks). Always have water handy (a garden hose or bucket of water).
  • Be Responsible – Soak used fireworks thoroughly in a bucket of water. Dispose of used fireworks and debris properly. Never re-light “dud” fireworks; wait 15-20 minutes then soak it in a bucket of water.
  • Be Safe – An adult should always light fireworks. Keep matches and lighters away from children. Use fireworks outdoors only. Light only one firework at a time and move away quickly. Keep children and pets away. Always remember, do not throw fireworks or hold them in your hand.
  • Be Aware – Use only legal fireworks. Use fireworks only in legal places. Fireworks are prohibited on all state parks, and state or federal forest lands.

According to a report from the Consumer Products Safety Commission, there has been a significant upward trend in fireworks-related injuries over the last 15 years.

Of the nine U.S. deaths, six were associated with firework misuse, one with a mortar launch malfunction, and two under unknown circumstances.

Overall, there were 11,500 emergency room-treated injuries involving fireworks in 2021, down from the spike of 15,600 experienced in 2020, during the first year of the pandemic when public displays were cancelled. Of the nearly 12,000, an estimated 8,500 fireworks-related injuries (74%) occurred during the month period between June 18 and July 18.

Young adults aged 20 to 24-years-old reportedly had the highest estimated rate of emergency department-treated fireworks injuries in 2021.

Of 2021’s injuries, the most common involved firecrackers at 1,500 injuries and sparklers at 1,100 injuries. The parts of the body most often injured were hands and fingers (an estimated 31%) along with the head, face and ears (21%).

About 31% of selected and tested fireworks products were reportedly found to contain noncompliant components, including fuse violations, the presence of prohibited chemicals and pyrotechnic materials overload.

Alpine glacier chunk detaches, killing at least 6 hikers

A large chunk of an Alpine glacier broke loose Sunday and roared down a mountain in Italy, sending ice, snow and rock slamming into hikers on a popular trail on the peak and killing at least six and injuring nine, authorities said, warning that the toll might climb.
UHP has extra patrols over the holiday weekend

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) has extra people to patrol the roads around certain holidays. According to an annual report in 2021, the 4th of July holiday had the most DUI arrests during the extra patrol period.  This weekend UHP will have more than 80 additional shifts, watching people who may be […]
Missing American Fork man with special health needs found safe

MONDAY 7/4/22 3:11 p.m. AMERICAN FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A missing man with special health needs from American Fork has now been located safely on Monday afternoon. A Silver Alert was initially activated for Gary Lee Cordon, 71, when he left his residence without his cellphone or necessary medication. Authorities now say he has been […]
ABC4

Multiple lanes close on I-215 after car catches fire

WEST VALLEY, Utah (ABC4) – Several lanes have been closed along I-215 after a car caught on fire Wednesday evening. According to the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT), three lanes are closed on I-215 right before exit 18. No injuries have been reported. No other details have been released.
Woman identified in fatal Holladay crash, car severed by truck

HOLLADAY, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities have identified the woman who was killed after her car was severed in a fatal Holladay crash early Tuesday morning. The Unified Police Department has identified the victim has been identified as 74-year-old Linda Shelton Beeman of Millcreek. UPD says the crash happened near 4500 South on Highland Drive around […]
