Click here to read the full article. Peter Chernin is going all-in on building an independent content studio with global reach backed with up to $800 million in financing from private equity giants Providence Equity Partners and Apollo. The media investor and former Fox chief has formed The North Road Company after quietly acquiring the U.S. production assets of Red Arrow Studios in a deal with Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1 said to be worth about $180 million. The Red Arrow units will combine with the existing Chernin Entertainment banner as the backbone of the new venture that will focus on producing movies, scripted and...

BUSINESS ・ 9 MINUTES AGO