RUTHERFORDTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man missing for over a month. Randy Sean Waters, who goes by Sean, was last seen by a family member at the Green Hill convenience store, according to deputies. Waters told the family member he would be home later that day but never showed.

RUTHERFORDTON, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO