(JERSEY CITY, NJ) -- Surati for Performing Arts, tri state area's premier award winning nonprofit, has been invited to perform at the Freedom and Fireworks Festival on July 4th, now known as New Jersey's July 4th celebrations. The celebrations will be held at Exchange Place, Jersey City on the waterfront. Hosted by Mayor Steven Fulop, The Jersey City Municipal Council, Exchange Place Alliance and The Office of Cultural Affairs, this event is the one largest Independence Day celebrations in the region drawing more than 150,000 visitors and performances by A-list artists. This year Shaquille O’Neal (a.k.a. DJ Diesel), Funk Flex and Flo Rida will be taking the stage where Surati will be performing.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO