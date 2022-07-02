New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: OT Evan Neal
The Giants finally have themselves a legitimate right tackle in rookie Evan Neal. Let's take a closer look at what he brings to the table.
View the original article to see embedded media.
The expectations of rookie offensive tackle Evan Neal are nearly as big as the man himself.
Fortunately, the 6-foot-7 Neal is up to the challenge of stepping into what has been a volatile offensive line situation that has seen a different starting right tackle the last few years.
"I'm just going out there and doing what I love, man, just playing ball, just trying to get better, grasp the playbook, just having fun," Neal said earlier this spring. "Doesn't get any better than this."
Well, it could for the Giants, who have been trying to fix their offensive line for what seems like an eternity at this point. In Neal, the former Alabama left tackle who fell to the Giants with the No. 7 overall pick in this year's draft, they are finally confident of having the bookend to left tackle Andrew Thomas.
In Neal, NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter sees a player with an excellent chance of being voted to the Pro Football Writers All-Rookie Team this year.
"If the Giants are to take a step forward in 2022, the offensive line must improve. Neal's power on the right side points them in the right direction," Reuter wrote. "Saquon Barkley could be in for a rebound year running behind the massive Neal and new starting right guard Mark Glowinski."
Barkley isn't the only skill-position player that stands to benefit from Neal's arrival. Quarterback Daniel Jones, whom the Giants still don't fully know what they have, figures to be the biggest benefactor.
Jones has famously been stuck behind some pretty lousy offensive lines since arriving on the scene in 2019, and that has not helped the team arrive at an accurate evaluation of what they have in the former Duke quarterback.
The hope is that with an improved offensive line featuring Neal, Thomas, Glowinski, enter Jon FEiciano, and projected left guard Shane Lemieux, the team will be able to gain clarity on what they have with Jones and Barkley, two of their most significant looming contract decisions after the 2022 season.
Join the Giants Country Community
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast .
- Subscribe and like the new LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel
- Sign up for our FREE message board forums
Comments / 0