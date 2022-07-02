BCSO: Traffic stop results in drug and firearm charges

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A traffic stop by Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office led to an arrest on drug and firearm charges, a report from BCSO said.

On Thursday Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop after noticing a “moving violation” while on patrol in the area of Broad River Road.

According to BCSO, during the traffic stop, deputies reportedly detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

In searching the vehicle, deputies found a handgun, cocaine, marijuana, unidentified pills, and cash, authorities said in the report.

BCSO arrested 30-year-old Aaron Atkins of St. Helena Island on the following charges:

Trafficking cocaine

Possession with intent to distribute marijuana

Unlawful carry of a pistol

felon in possession of a firearm

Possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime

The unidentified pills were sent to Sheriff’s Office Forensic Services Laboratory to be analyzed.

Following the analysis, Atkins may face additional criminal charges.

Atkins is being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

