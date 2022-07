By Jack Tiernan: Derek Chisora is in a must-win situation this Saturday night in his rematch with Kubrat Pulev on DAZN at the O2 Arena in London. Chisora has trained hard for this critical 12-round fight against the 41-year-old Pulev (29-2, 14 KOs), but it remains to be seen whether he’s got enough left to pull off a win.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO