Wawa Welcome America cancels Saturday night concert and fireworks due to weather

Wawa Welcome America Philadelphia cancels Saturday night concert and fireworks due to impending weather.

In a statement to the media sent out Saturday afternoon they said,

"Tonight's US Army Band concert and fireworks scheduled for Penn's Landing are cancelled due to pending inclement weather.

Clear skies anticipated ahead for Philadelphia's spectacular Independence Day Concert and Fireworks celebration at Wawa Welcome America's Party on the Parkway on Monday, July 4th."

Threats of thunderstorms prompted the cancellation.

There is no word of any postponement at this time.

Monday's festivities remain in effect.