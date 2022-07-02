ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Wawa Welcome America cancels Saturday night concert and fireworks due to weather

By 6abc Digital Staff
 3 days ago

Wawa Welcome America Philadelphia cancels Saturday night concert and fireworks due to impending weather.

In a statement to the media sent out Saturday afternoon they said,

"Tonight's US Army Band concert and fireworks scheduled for Penn's Landing are cancelled due to pending inclement weather.

Clear skies anticipated ahead for Philadelphia's spectacular Independence Day Concert and Fireworks celebration at Wawa Welcome America's Party on the Parkway on Monday, July 4th."

Threats of thunderstorms prompted the cancellation.

There is no word of any postponement at this time.

Monday's festivities remain in effect.

Comments

PA Patriot17
3d ago

They cannot protect the people and don't need more bad press. Nothing to do with the weather. #LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder

Reply
3
misterluckyS7even
3d ago

thunderstorms were forecasted..im,not gonna be the one rushing to disassemble that giant lightning rod of a stage if that actually started mid concert..this city has enough tragedy on its cracked plate

Reply
2
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inclement Weather#Independence Day#Us Army#Wawa Welcome America#Us Army Band
Comments

