Texas Football: 4 fastest Longhorns players in 2022

Bertram is a dynamo of a tiny Texas town, overflowing with excellent food, treasured shops, and special spirits. After visiting Bertram to try out Decadent Saint, a distillery that produces fruity, extra-hard mixers, I was interested in returning to the quaint city in the beautiful Hill Country. My day started at one of my favorite types of eateries, Donut Plus on East Vaughn Street, or Texas 29 to those passing through. I love donuts and Czech kolaches, the latter being part of my family's heritage. The Louisiana-style boudin-filled kolache I tried hit the spot. The sausage and cheese were wrapped in sweet kolache dough. As I was being served, cars lined up in the shop's drive-through — it's obviously a popular spot.

BERTRAM, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO