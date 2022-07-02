ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

Peach County man found dead Saturday, fourth Warner Robins homicide in past week

By Caleb Slinkard
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 3 days ago

A 33-year-old Peach County man was found dead in a home south of Watson Boulevard off of Pleasant Hill Road Saturday, the fourth homicide in Warner Robins in the past week.

Joseph Webb had been reported missing Friday to the Peach County Sheriff’s Office. He was found in a home in the 100 block of Pleasant Hill Court. The Warner Robins Police Department considers Webb’s death “suspicious” and is investigating it as a homicide.

The homicide is the fourth in a matter of days in Warner Robins and the 11th the Telegraph has reported in Houston County, which matches the county’s 2021 total. Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick held a press conference earlier this week, asking for community action and promising more police presence.

Houston County District Attorney William Kendall noted connections between the three earlier homicides and gang activity in a press conference Friday.

Anyone with information on the killing can contact Det. Chad Pierce or Det. Scott Nix at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Macon, GA
The Macon-Warner Robins area is a regional market located in Middle Georgia on I-75, a little more than an hour's drive from Atlanta. The area has a healthy retail environment with a balance of government, industrial, and white-collar employment. Robins Air Force Base is a major area employer with some 17,000 military and civilian employees. The Telegraph is also the publisher of The Sun News, a weekly newspaper distributed throughout Houston (Warner Robins) and Peach counties. Unlike most media companies, the newsroom does not reside in the same building as the rest of the company. The newsroom is located on the Mercer University campus as part of the Center for Collaborative Journalism, which is comprised of The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and Mercer's journalism program.

 https://www.macon.com/

