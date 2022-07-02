ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimbledon, ND

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek loses in Wimbledon stunner against Alize Cornet

By Associated Press
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p0A0z_0gTB5bJ400

WIMBLEDON, England — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek’s 37-match winning streak has ended with a straight-set loss to Alize Cornet in the third round at Wimbledon.

Swiatek was coming off a title at the French Open but her play was filled with mistakes in the 6-4, 6-2 defeat against the 37th-ranked Cornet of France.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tD0VO_0gTB5bJ400
Iga Swiatek during her third-round match against Alize Cornet at Wimbledon.
REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l5k1k_0gTB5bJ400
Alize Cornet celebrates winning the first set against Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon.
AP

Swiatek made 33 unforced errors in the 1-hour, 33-minute contest at No. 1 Court. Cornet made only seven.

Swiatek had been unbeaten since February and won her preceding six tournaments in a row.

This is not the first surprising result Cornet has come up with at the All England Club. The only other time she reached the fourth round at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament came in 2014, when she eliminated Serena Williams.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Wimbledon Announces Punishment For Nick Kyrgios, Stefanos Tsitsipas

Wimbledon announced on Sunday afternoon the punishment for the fiery Nick Kyrgios vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas match. While Kyrgios advanced in entertaining fashion, both players have been fined. Kyrgios has been hit with a $4,000 fine for "audible obscenity," as he was hit with a violation during the match. Tsitsipas, meanwhile,...
TENNIS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
35K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy