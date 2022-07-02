ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COLD CASE: Who killed Charles Glover?

By Alina Lee
 3 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — Thirty years later, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still searching for a suspect in connection to the murder of 28-year-old Charles Glover that occurred in 1992.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m., CSPD officers were called to the Motel De Ville located at 1411 South Nevada Ave. regarding a possible shooting.

When officers arrived, they located Glover laying in the parking in front of room 35. He was suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. Glover was transported to a hospital but later died due to his injuries.

Witness statements reported that a heavy-set white male driving a 1960-70s brown Chevy Nova may have followed him into the parking lot. The suspect was seen near Glover’s vehicle moments before the shooting.

Glover served in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Carson at the time of his death. He was married and was the father of four children.

No suspects have been identified and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact CSPD at 719-444-7000.

