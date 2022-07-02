ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cantrell Road Homicide

 3 days ago

On Friday, July 1, 2022, at 11:54 P.M., officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to a shooting just occurred at 19301 Cantrell Road. While officers were responding, information was developed that the shooting victim was possibly being transported to a local hospital by a personal vehicle. Officers continued to the scene and located the crime scene, marking off the area for further evaluation. Shortly after, the shooting victim, Isaiah Hall (18 year old of Roland, AR) arrived at Baptist Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Homicide Detectives and the LRPD Crime Scene Search Unit responded to perform a canvass of the crime scene and collect any items of evidentiary value. Mr. Hall’s body was transported by the Pulaski County Coroner's Office to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy. Detectives have determined this incident to be isolated and there is no immediate threat in the area surrounding this incident.

After preliminary investigations by the Little Rock Police Homicide Unit, Michael Wilson (19 years old of Little Rock, AR) was identified as the suspect for this homicide. Detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Mr. Wilson, and are actively searching to locate him.

This investigation is ongoing and the next of kin has been notified. This homicide is the 42nd homicide in Little Rock in 2022, which occurred in the Northwest Division. We urge anyone in the community with information surrounding this homicide or with information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Wilson, to contact the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4829, or contact us anonymously by calling 501-371-INFO (4636). Tips can also now be submitted by using the YOUR LRPD smartphone app.

