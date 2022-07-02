ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

‘Basketball Wives’ Star Pleads to Be Off House Arrest For Business Purposes

By Brenda Alexander
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Basketball Wives is currently in its 10th season and features the return of several former popular cast members, one of which is Brittish Williams. Williams is in the middle of a serious legal battle. The retail boutique owner is accused of fraud and is pleading with a judge to be released from house arrest monitoring in order to sustain her lifestyle.

Brittish Williams | Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Brittish Williams is accused of business fraud

Williams, who also goes by the name “Cierrah,” was indicted on federal fraud and identity theft in St. Louis. The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Missouri charged her with five felony charges of misuse of a Social Security number; four charges of bank fraud; three charges of making false statements to the IRS; three charges of wire fraud; and three charges of aggravated identity theft.

Williams is accused of using fake Social Security numbers beginning in 2017 to obtain loans, lines of credit, and other funds from different financial institutions. Within two years, prosecutors claim she deposited four checks between the amounts of $4,500 and $5,800 into her own personal bank accounts. She withdrew the money before the checks bounced or before banks could flag them as fraudulent.

" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/RxYH5rhq0bw?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>
Source: YouTube

Williams has marketed herself as an entrepreneur, owning a clothing boutique called Love For Labels . The business doesn’t appear to be doing well, with BOSSIP reports the boutique earned an F-rating from the Better Business Bureau. Feds allege that because of her failing business, she resorted to committing financial crimes. The reality star has pleaded not guilty.

Her attorney Jason Korner believes the entire ordeal is a mixup. In fact, he believes Williams specifically “has been targeted because of her celebrity, and I expect that to be clear once the evidence is produced.”

She recently pleaded to be off house arrest

As she awaits trial, Williams has been placed on house arrest and is required to wear an ankle monitor. She’s also been severely restricted with filming, with a judge banning her from attending a cast trip outside of the country.

Now, Williams is alleging the monitor is costing her business opportunities. In a recent filing, she notes that Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty withdrew a potential $30,000 brand ambassador deal with her because of the monitor that would be difficult to hide in promotional photos.

RadarOnline reports that her lawyer wrote in the petition: “The presence of an ankle monitor creates a significant obstacle that makes it difficult for Ms. Williams to meet her obligations.”

Everything will play out on ‘Basketball Wives’

Season 10 of the show is currently airing. Per a report from Media Take Out , much of the season will focus on Williams’ case. One of her co-stars is allegedly one who tipped off investigators.

In previews for future episodes, Williams breaks down crying over the ordeal as her co-stars try and comfort her. Her other storyline this season highlights her difficult co-parenting relationship with her ex, international basketball star Lorenzo Gordon. Together, the pair have a daughter named Dash.

RELATED: ‘Basketball Wives’: Shaunie O’Neal Addresses Fans Claims of Her Having Favorites on the Show

Read the original article from Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Comments / 2

Related
Us Weekly

Todd and Julie Chrisley Accused of Living Above Their Means on $30 Million in Loans: Everything to Know About the Fraud Trial

More than two years after Todd and Julie Chrisley were charged with several counts of bank and wire fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy, the Chrisley Knows Best stars’ trial got underway in May 2022. Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, arrived in an Atlanta court on May 17 for opening statements, during which Assistant U.S. Attorney Annalise […]
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Us Weekly

Lindsie Chrisley Claims Ex-Husband Will Campbell Was ‘Unwilling’ to Offer Support Amid Family’s Legal Battle: ‘That Was Really Hard’

Not holding back. Lindsie Chrisley is opening up about how dad Todd Chrisley's legal battle affected her coparenting relationship with ex Will Campbell. "[These] past two weeks has been the roughest, most uncertain time that I've ever felt in my life ... and with coparenting schedules ... that has been a little bit hard to […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rihanna
Black Enterprise

R. Kelly Says Prison Is Punishing Him By Keeping Him On Suicide Watch

Singer and convicted sex trafficker R. Kelly is suing the federal prison where he is serving a 30-year sentence, according to CBS News. Lawyers for the 55-year-old “Ignition” singer claim that Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center placed Kelly on suicide watch in order to punish him. In an affidavit, Kelly’s attorney wrote that his client is not suicidal. He also claimed the facility’s suicide watch conditions will cause “real and lasting harm” to Kelly.
BROOKLYN, NY
RadarOnline

R. Kelly Revealed His Mom Stabbed Him In The Arm With A Knife During Childhood In Emotional Court Letter

R. Kelly revealed his alleged extreme childhood trauma in an attempt to convince a judge to not throw the book at him, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained a bombshell letter written by the disgraced singer’s lawyer ahead of his sentencing. The note was sealed for weeks until now.In the note, Kelly's team said their client was not a "monster" as portrayed by prosecutors in the case. They said the singer, " experienced a traumatic childhood involving severe, prolonged childhood sexual abuse, poverty, and violence. His victimization continued into adulthood where, because of his literacy deficiencies, [Kelly] has been repeatedly...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Woman Sentenced to Life in Prison for Convincing Boyfriend to Kill Her Husband

Dallas, Texas woman Jennifer Faith has been sentenced to life in prison after she admitted to convincing her boyfriend to murder her husband in 2020. As detailed by the Department of Justice, Faith was described by U.S. District Judge Jane J. Boyle as “pure evil” and sentenced on Tuesday for her involvement in the killing of James Faith. The 49-year-old widower maintained her innocence until February of this year, when she entered a guilty plea to avoid facing the death penalty.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Wives#Business Opportunities#Social Security
MarketRealist

Is Todd Chrisley Still a Millionaire? It’s Unlikely

USA Network television series Chrisley Knows Best was recently renewed for a fourth season, and the third season is being prepared for release. Meanwhile, the drama behind Todd Chrisley and his family is even juicier offscreen. Todd and his wife Julie Chrisley have been convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Suge Knight’s Wrongful Death Civil Case Declared a Mistrial

A judge on Wednesday declared a mistrial in the wrongful death suit brought against Suge Knight in connection to the death of Terry Carter, whom the Death Row Records founder struck with his truck in 2015. Rolling Stone reports the jury was deadlocked 7-5 in favor of the plaintiff, Carter’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Sports
Complex

R. Kelly Attorney Claims Singer Is Now on Suicide Watch: ‘It’s Punishment for Being High-Profile’

Convicted sexual predator R. Kelly has reportedly been placed on suicide watch. The singer’s lawyer made the claim Friday, just days after he was sentenced to 30 years in prison on federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges. Attorney Jennifer Bonjean told CNN that her client had no intentions to harm himself, and placing him under suicide watch was a violation of his constitutional rights against cruel and unusual punishment.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS Minnesota

Lyndon Wiggins sentenced to life in prison for murder of realtor

MINNEAPOLIS -- Lyndon Wiggins was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release for his involvement in the kidnapping and killing of realtor Monique Baugh, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.Wiggins was found guilty of aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder early June. He was also found guilty of aiding and abetting attempted kidnapping and first-degree murder while committing kidnapping.Life in prison is the mandatory sentence for aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder under Minnesota law.Other defendants convicted for their involvement in the crime are Elsa Segura, Cedric Berry and Berry Davis. All were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of release.Another co-defendant, Shante Davis, has yet to go to trial, but will in October. She faces charges of aiding an offender as an accomplice after the fact for her involvement in the murder.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

131K+
Followers
107K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy