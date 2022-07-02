ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

7 players that could make sense for Cardinals to sign before training camp

By Jess Root
 3 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals will open training camp in about three weeks and could make some roster moves before then. General manager Steve Keim is well known for his late veteran additions.

Here are a few moves the Cardinals could make in veteran free agent additions that would make a lot of sense.

CB Robert Alford

(AP Photo/David Richard)

Alford finally got to play for the Cardinals after missing two entire seasons with different injuries. He was their most consistent cornerback all season but did injure his pec, which ended his season after 13 games.

He is 33 years old and will turn 34 during the season, but with the death of free agent signing Jeff Gladney, who was going to replace Alford, it makes sense to bring back the veteran.

DT Corey Peters

Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

On the defensive line, adding a veteran nose tackle makes sense. Peters has continued to be consistent and productive and would fit in nicely, even at 34.

C J.C. Tretter

 (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

It is not known if Rodney Hudson is going to return to the team, despite being under contract for two more seasons. The Cardinals do not have a proven starting center on their roster outside of Hudson.

Tretter remains unsigned and is still one of the better pass-blocking centers in the league.

C Matt Paradis

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Paradis is a capable starting center who was coached by Cardinals offensive line coach/run-game coordinator Sean Kugler when both were with the Denver Broncos.

DT Eddie Goldman

Kena Krutsinger-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals like Rashard Lawrence as a starting nose tackle, but he has had durability problems in his first two seasons. The Cardinals still likely need a veteran nose tackle. Goldman is a great one and would be a big help to Arizona in stopping the run, something they struggled with late last season.

CB Jackrabbit Jenkins

Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

He will turn 34 this season but still is a capable starter and can play outside, which would allow Byron Murphy to slide inside where the Cardinals prefer him.

LB Ryan Kerrigan

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

After playing for Washington and Philadelphia, he will be 34 this season and had only three tackles and no sacks in 330 defensive snaps last season.

However, as the Cardinals could use another outside linebacker to rush the passer, Kerrigan adds veteran leadership, potential as a situational pass rusher and is a perfect example for rookie third-round pick Cameron Thomas.

