NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - New Albany police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left another man dead. The shooting happened around 11:15 p.m. Monday. Officers called to the area of the 1300 block of Bono Road found the victim, a 20 year old man. The wounded man was rushed to University Hospital in Louisville where he died. His name has not been released.

NEW ALBANY, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO