Woodville teen dies in crash on Highway 24
WILKINSON COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A Woodville teenager died in a car crash on Highway 24 on Saturday, July 2.
Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said Daquan Veal, 16, was driving west on the highway around 2:40 a.m. in a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu. They said he lost control of the car and crashed into an embankment.
MHP officials said he died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by MHP.
