Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland signs 5-year, $193M deal

 3 days ago

The Cleveland Cavaliers and All-Star guard Darius Garland agreed to the largest contract in franchise history on Saturday.

Garland, 22, will receive a five-year, $193 million contract extension that could be worth as much as $231 million, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul told ESPN.

Garland averaged career-high totals in points (21.7), assists (8.6), rebounds (3.3) and steals (1.3) and made a career-best 174 3-pointers in 68 games (all starts) last season. He made his first All-Star team and was a finalist for the NBA’s Most Improved Player award.

Garland has averaged 17.4 points, 6.3 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 181 career games (177 starts) since being selected by Cleveland with the fifth overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft.

