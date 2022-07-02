ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Toronto Blue Jays ace Kevin Gausman exits with ankle injury

By Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

Toronto Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman left after two innings Saturday after taking a line drive off his right ankle in the opening game of a doubleheader against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the second inning, Rays shortstop Wander Franco lined a shot off the right-hander’s ankle.

The play resulted in an out when catcher Gabriel Morena retrieved the ball and threw to first base, but Gausman fell to the ground and stayed down for a couple of minutes. He was able to walk off the field.

Gausman, 31, allowed no runs on four hits. He struck out three, walked one and threw 42 pitches while lowering his season ERA to 2.86.

Right-hander Casey Lawrence took over to start the third inning.

–Field Level Media

