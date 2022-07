A Pahrump man is facing burglary and other charges after deputies arrested him while trying to escape on a motorbike. As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, an investigation was opened on May 26, regarding a burglary at the Saitta/Trudeau car dealership. An alarm was activated there at approximately 3 a.m. and a door to an office was open with signs of forced entry, according to the report.

PAHRUMP, NV ・ 18 HOURS AGO