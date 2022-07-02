ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

VA shares tips with veterans for July 4th fireworks PTSD

By Ben Gilliam
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08HjbF_0gTAvIPj00

(WJHL) – As one the country’s largest celebrations approaches, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is working to get the word out on stresses and fears that can affect America’s armed service members — firework-induced PTSD.

Where can you light fireworks in the Tri-Cities region?

In an article published by the VA , public affairs specialist Matthew Moeller describes the challenges faced by service members long after their time in the field.

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) can take a variety of forms, but the VA described the challenge facing many vets as one of association — similar conditions, experiences and feelings can bring back painful and terrifying memories.

JCPD: 1 dead after motorcycle rear-ends Fed-Ex truck

In the case of July 4th, which is commonly marked by explosions, flashing lights and smoke, the VA said several triggers can cause some veterans to experience PTSD triggers.

“Combat Veterans and those who worked in combat zones can pair threat with whatever was in that environment,” the article said. “Including things they saw, heard or smelled.”

Fireworks and veterans with PTSD: What to know before setting off your backyard display

To help ease the fear felt by some veterans, the VA recommended several methods:

  • Confront Triggers Gradually: Rather than avoiding triggers, VA writers suggested allowing exposure in a controlled environment may make coping easier over time.
  • Repeat Reminders: Simple affirmations like “I’m at home.” or “These are fireworks.” can help reset mental processes surrounding trauma, according to the VA.
  • Cool Off: Lowering body temperatures can remind those experiencing a PTSD episode that they are somewhere else, and the VA recommended cold water or ice.
  • Make a Plan: Creating a schedule or itinerary for the day may help keep veterans on track and boost moods, the VA said.
  • Get Help: Seek mental health experts that can give the right coping tools, such as the VA’s mental health network or the PTSD Coach app .
ETSU: Lambert concert didn’t recover around $500K in costs, but is considered a success

For those that may want to experience July 4th fireworks without being at the event in-person, News Channel 11 will livestream Johnson City’s show July 3rd .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

BVPD: Woman charged after stabbing in wooded area of Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A woman has been charged after reportedly stabbing a man in Bristol, Virginia Monday night. According to Detective Lt. Steve Crawford of the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD), Sherry Miller, 55, of Bristol, Virginia, was arrested after officers were called to a wooded area off of Martin Luther King Boulevard around […]
BRISTOL, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Johnson City, TN
WJHL

Group hopes to combat homelessness with tiny homes

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Tri-Cities group is leading a charge to end homelessness by bringing “tiny homes” to the area. Kaarina Hill, CEO of “African American Community Action Organization Inc” said homelessness is something she’s experienced herself, and it continues to impact the Tri-Cities every day. “Everyone needs to have the place where […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Minding Your Business: Local ice cream shops reign supreme in the region

Most of us just enjoyed a long weekend in honor of the Fourth of July — but the sweetness continues here with the MYB column. So if the business tidbits below bum you out, keep reading to see the top-rated ice cream joints in and around the Tri-Cities (according to our online readers). Enjoy!
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Site work expected to begin in July for $37M housing project in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. -- After a delay of about three months, developer Danny Karst said he hopes site work will begin in July for the $37 million housing project being built across from Bristol Motor Speedway. When completed, The Overlook will mean construction of a total of 165 single-family homes —...
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

New monument honoring Navy Seabees unveiled at Mountain Home

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A monument honoring the Seabees, the Navy Construction Battalion, was unveiled Monday at Mountain Home. Seabees are responsible for building and maintaining Navy infrastructure – from bridges to bunkers – in the U.S. and abroad. There is also a Seabee monument at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery in Knoxville.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Explosions#Firework#Fed Ex#Va
WJHL

Meet the Mayor: Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – News Channel 11’s Kelly Grosfield sits down with Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull to discuss his leadership background and ongoing projects throughout the city. Have a question for the mayor who represents the city or county where you live in Northeast Tennessee or Southwest Virginia? Email them to KGrosfield@WJHL.com.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Workers on strike at Marion, VA defense contractor

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – It is reported what could be more than 200 workers are on strike after contract negotiations went sour at a defense contractor campus in Marion, Virginia, a worker said. The company is General Dynamics Missions Systems. In a statement to News Channel 11, one worker stated that the strike arose […]
MARION, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
PTSD
WJHL

Meet the Mayor: Johnson City Mayor, Joe Wise

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11’s Kelly Grosfield sits down with Johnson City Mayor Joe Wise to discuss his leadership background and ongoing projects throughout the city. Have a question for the Mayor who represents the city or county where you live in Northeast Tennessee or Southwest Virginia? Email them to KGrosfield@WJHL.com.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Home Invader, Shot By Occupants Of Home, Preliminary Investigation Underway

A home invader is shot by the homeowner in an incident in Washington County, Virginia Monday night. According to Sheriff Blake Andis, the so far unnamed intruder gained entry by knocking out a small window at the home on Parks Mill Road. That intruder was then shot by the occupants of the home several times. The suspect was transported to the Bristol Regional Medical Center for treatment of gunshot wounds. We have reached out to the Sheriff’s Department for additional information from their preliminary investigation.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Fourth of July celebrations continue across the Tri-Cities

3:00 p.m. - Parade line-up on Bob Morrison Boulevard. 4:30 p.m. - Bristol’s Independence Day Parade on State Street. Unicoi Freedom Fest - Monday July 4 at 5 p.m. The Freedom Fest Celebration will be hosted at Unicoi Elementary School. Fireworks will conclude the night. Big Stone Gap Independence...
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

Car crashes into church, killing Jonesborough man

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — A late-night crash on Monday in Carter County killed a Jonesborough man, according to the Elizabethton Police Department (EPD). Officers arrived at the 1200 block of Highway 19-E at 11:08 p.m., where they found that a Toyota Corolla had crashed into Rivers Edge Fellowship Church, “causing extensive damage,” a news release […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Greeneville hosts annual American Downtown celebration

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Live music, fireworks, and more filled the streets of Greeneville on Monday night for the town’s 10th annual American Downtown celebration. Hundreds showed up and organizers said it was one of their biggest celebrations. “Greeneville and Greene County really showed out this year, and so far this is a really big […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

TDOT: Emergency road work closes parts of SR 126 in Sullivan Co.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As storms pass through the Tri-Cities region Tuesday evening, lanes in separate parts of a Sullivan County highway have been closed. According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map, emergency road work is being done along State Route 126. One area seeing closures is along SR 126 East […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Sheriff: Washington Co. home invasion suspect shot

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A man was transported to an area hospital Monday night after an alleged home invasion. According to Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis, officers received a report of a shooting on Route 75 at 9:48 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, an investigation revealed the shooting actually happened on […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

WJHL

30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy