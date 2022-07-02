Three shot, one killed within two hours early Saturday morning in Baltimore

Baltimore police are investigating three shootings that left one man dead and another in critical condition on Saturday. The shootings happened within two hours of each other.

The first shooting happened around 2:40 a.m. in the Eastern District. A 46-year-old male walked into an area hospital suffering from two gunshot wounds to the neck. He is in critical condition.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Eastern District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2433.

Around 3:34 a.m., police located an unidentified male lying on the ground unresponsive, suffering from an apparent gunshot to the body in the 600 block of Broadway. Medics transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Lastly, in the Southeast District, a 53-year-old woman is in stable condition after suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound to the chest in the 5800 block of Eastern Avenue.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, a Hispanic or light-skinned black male wearing a black Nike jacket and sweatpants, attempted to rob the business when the employee intervened and was shot.

Southeast District Shooting detectives responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation. Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Southeast District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2422.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.