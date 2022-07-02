ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Clark Atlanta to become first HBCU with Nike Dunk colorway

By Wali Pitt
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JO89q_0gTAv48o00

The Nike Dunk is one of the most iconic shoes in sneaker history and 35 years after the original “Be true to you school” sneaker campaign. Atlanta HBCU Clark Atlanta is set to become the first historically black college and university with its own Nike Dunk colorway.

What started in 1985 as Nike’s original team shoe, initially named the “College Color High.” The Dunk sneaker was first a mash-up of other Nike sneakers – including the Air Force 1 from 1982 and Air Jordan 1, which debuted just months before it.

The first “Be true to you school” Nike Dunk Highs were released in the colorways of some of the top college basketball schools of the era.

Made for the then Nike-sponsored schools of University of Michigan, University of Kentucky, University of Iowa, Georgetown, Syracuse, St. John’s and UNLV. One additional Georgetown-edition Nike Terminator was later released to round out the eight classic Dunk models.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tPrB2_0gTAv48o00

Since their release in 1985, the Dunk has gone from basketball shoe to high fashion, while establishing a cult following around the globe. Creating “sneaker holy grail” collaborations with the Wu-Tang Clan, Virgil Abloh’s “off-white”, Stussy, and the Diamond Supply Co.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tBvei_0gTAv48o00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qAMl1_0gTAv48o00

Now it appears there’s an HBCU in the Nike Dunk mix as leaked images of a Clark Atlanta x Nike Dunk Low have hit the internet.

Michael Le of Sneakernews.com describes the the CAU x Nike Dunk Low as a “full-fledged love letter to the school itself.”

Not only is the shoe made in the schools red, black and grey colorway, the Clark Atlanta motto – “FIND A WAY OR MAKE ONE” – is repeated all over the laces, while the Panthers’ logo is stitched on both the tongue and outsole as well as embedded within the insole.

The history of CAU is featured prominently on the shoe as well. “Clark College” is written on the backside of the tongue and the heel has “1988” embroidered across the tab, both of which reference the year Clark College merged with Atlanta University to form Clark Atlanta University.

While there is no release date yet, nicekicks.com says they are “expected to drop later this year.” So for now, we’ll have to settle for these leaked images until the Nike HBCU collaboration makes its way on the yard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LIBpF_0gTAv48o00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EUz7w_0gTAv48o00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B2RK1_0gTAv48o00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A2M4P_0gTAv48o00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rnn9s_0gTAv48o00
First look at the CAU x Nike Dunk Low

The post Clark Atlanta to become first HBCU with Nike Dunk colorway appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Football pioneer reflects on 1956 Sugar Bowl controversy

ATLANTA, Ga. - Considering Georgia Tech made such a big impact on the life of 89-year-old Robert "Bobby" Grier, Sr., it’s kind of astounding that he took his first-ever steps on the campus just last month. Now an Air Force veteran and cancer survivor, Grier was a University of...
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: National best BBQ survey disses Atlanta

The list of great barbecue joints around Atlanta is practically endless. Creative Loafing has covered many of them over the years — Fox Bros., Heirloom Market, GQ’s, 678 Korean, Greater Good and Community Q are just a handful. So it comes as a surprise that something called Lawn...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Georgia College Basketball
Atlanta, GA
College Basketball
City
Georgetown, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
State
Kentucky State
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
saportareport.com

Congratulations to ULI Atlanta’s first #EtkinScholars Graduates!

ULI Atlanta recently graduated 10 Etkin Scholars from Atlanta’s first cohort. Last year, ULI Atlanta was one of five district councils selected to participate in the ULI Etkin Scholar Program. The program is designed to introduce college and university students with a real estate interest and degree focus to the resources available through ULI membership while integrating those students into the ULI path of learning.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Virgil Abloh
Explore Atlanta

Why Atlanta Is The World's Busiest Airport?

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport has been the busiest airport (by passenger number) for many years. It may seem surprising that this title is not held by larger international cities or well-known hub locations, such as London, New York, or Dubai. So why is this?
ATLANTA, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Conyers: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Conyers, Georgia

Conyers, an Atlanta suburb, is the county seat and only city of Rockdale County, Georgia. It is located 24 miles east from downtown Atlanta, and is part of the Atlanta Metropolitan Area. Conyers now includes the former separate town Milstead. There are many attractions to visit, such as Lewis Vaughn...
CONYERS, GA
CBS 46

Hundreds line up at Centennial Olympic Park after storm passes through

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Centennial Olympic Park officials are expected to reopen and allow visitors back into the park after evacuating due to an approaching storm. Hundreds of visitors have been passing through the gates to enjoy the festivities and the fireworks are scheduled to begin around 9:30 p.m. “Georgia...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Basketball#Nike Shoe#Nike Dunk#The College Color High#The Air Force 1#University Of Michigan#University Of Kentucky#University Of Iowa#Unlv#Stussy#The Diamond Supply Co#Sneakernews Com
fox5atlanta.com

Carlos Santana collapses on stage at Pine Knob show

FOX 2 - Music superstar Carlos Santana collapsed on stage at Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston Tuesday night. Santana was 40 minutes into his set at the time of his collapse, according to witness Lori Pinson, a meteorologist at FOX 2. He was then treated onstage by EMS personnel. People who attended the concert said that he waved when he was taken off-stage.
CLARKSTON, GA
AccessAtlanta

Spend an evening at these 5 quintessential dive bars in Atlanta

Dive bars hold a special place in the hearts of Atlantans. They’re the neighborhood watering holes and the so-bad-it’s-good destinations that offer a break from pretense. They’re the places where expectations can be lowered in direct proportion to alcohol prices. Tucked into the folds of our city,...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Review: From fresh croissants to Vietnamese fried chicken, Juniper Cafe serves something tasty for every hour of the day

The opening of a second restaurant can be a great opportunity for an ambitious chef seeking to expand their brand. In 2016, Ron Hsu’s return from New York marked a big coup for Atlanta dining: In a scene that can lack technique and maturity, he rode into town with an inspiring combination of natural talent and high-level training, courtesy of 10 years working for Eric Ripert at Le Bernardin. He brought that experience to bear at his first venture, the high-end Candler Park restaurant Lazy Betty, which he opened in 2019 with Aaron Phillips—and which has garnered wide acclaim, including a James Beard nomination. I consider Hsu one of the best and most original chefs in the city.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
gwinnettforum.com

NEW for 7/5: A tax hike, new King statue, religious states

NEW STATUE COMING SOON: An 8-foot bronze statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be unveiled Jan. 16, 2023, in downtown Atlanta. The concept is from Gwinnett native Kathy Fincher, shown in front of a clay model in an Athens studio. For more details on how others in Gwinnett are involved in this project, see Elliott Brack’s perspective below.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Home warranty company leaves Atlanta homeowner sizzling mad

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Kristi Hutchinson was working from home on the day Better Call Harry visited her East Atlanta residence. The downstairs temperature was tolerable, but it had been six days since her upstairs air conditioner broke down. Hutchinson renewed her contract with HSA Home Warranty three months ago,...
ATLANTA, GA
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy