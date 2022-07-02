County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 19,654 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 78,142 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,872,624.
As of Friday's update, 52,922 (+273 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 20,630 (+111) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data .
Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia
These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (June 25-July 1):
Central Virginia
Henrico 73,623 ( +837 )
Chesterfield 81,761 ( +773 )
Richmond City 50,264 ( +555 )
Hanover 24,001 ( +196 )
Hampton Roads
Virginia Beach 98,125 ( +874 )
Chesapeake 54,509 ( +429 )
Newport News 40,178 ( +427 )
Hampton 30,948 ( +405 )
Norfolk 45,977 ( +390 )
Portsmouth 22,507 ( +211 )
James City 17,087 ( +206 )
Suffolk 20,459 ( +198 )
York 11,107 ( +114 )
Northern Virginia
Fairfax 210,911 (+ 2,421 )
Prince William 105,944 ( +921 )
Loudoun 80,306 ( +828 )
Arlington 53,699 ( +717 )
Stafford 34,085 ( +381 )
Alexandria 36,939 ( +374 )
Spotsylvania 29,604 ( +237 )
Additional Localities
Campbell 13,830 ( +224 )
Albemarle 20,637 ( +188 )
Frederick 22,068 ( +151 )
Rockingham 15,223 ( +139 )
Bedford 18,242 ( +116 )
Roanoke City 23,036 ( +116 )
Roanoke County 23,080 ( +109 )
Washington 14,478 ( +108 )
Montgomery 20,663 ( +106 )
Culpeper 12,005 ( +105 )
Henry 13,112 ( +105 )
Prince George 9,489 ( +103 )
City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (June 25-July 1)
Accomack 7,435 ( +42 )
Albemarle 20,637 ( +188 )
Alexandria 36,939 ( +374 )
Alleghany 3,533 ( +36 )
Amelia 2,840 ( +22 )
Amherst 7,785 ( +56 )
Appomattox 4,079 ( +25 )
Arlington 53,699 ( +717 )
Augusta 20,153 ( +48 )
Bath 960 ( +3 )
Bedford 18,242 ( +116 )
Bland 1,853 ( +7 )
Botetourt 7,998 ( +29 )
Bristol 4,647 ( +31 )
Brunswick 3,433 ( +10 )
Buchanan 5,028 ( +20 )
Buckingham 4,223 ( +16 )
Buena Vista City 2,139 ( +26 )
Campbell 13,830 ( +224 )
Caroline 7,450 ( +59 )
Carroll 7,131 ( +45 )
Charles City 1,250 ( +10 )
Charlotte 2,695 ( +16 )
Charlottesville 10,505 ( +91 )
Chesapeake 54,509 ( +429 )
Chesterfield 81,761 ( +773 )
Clarke 2,905 ( +24 )
Colonial Heights 5,270 ( +36 )
Covington 1,480 ( +14 )
Craig 1,166 ( +3 )
Culpeper 12,005 ( +105 )
Cumberland 1,464 ( +11 )
Danville 11,927 ( +95 )
Dickenson 3,480 (+ 49 )
Dinwiddie 5,837 ( +66 )
Emporia 1,249 ( +9 )
Essex 2,380 ( +13 )
Fairfax 210,911 (+ 2,421 )
Fairfax City 2,198 ( +18 )
Falls Church 2,684 ( +57 )
Fauquier 14,004 ( +96 )
Floyd 2,728 ( +13 )
Fluvanna 5,699 ( +38 )
Franklin City 2,399 ( +6 )
Franklin County 11,696 ( +72 )
Frederick 22,068 ( +151 )
Fredericksburg 5,894 ( +46 )
Galax 2,694 ( +15 )
Giles 4,302 ( +13 )
Gloucester 7,868 ( +74 )
Goochland 4,512 ( +46 )
Grayson 4,253 ( +28 )
Greene 4,319 ( +30 )
Greensville 3,497 ( +28 )
Halifax 7,870 ( +58 )
Hampton 30,948 ( +405 )
Hanover 24,001 ( +196 )
Harrisonburg 14,053 ( +5 )
Henrico 73,623 ( +837 )
Henry 13,112 ( +105 )
Highland 406 ( +5 )
Hopewell 6,480 ( +47 )
Isle of Wight 7,846 ( +63 )
James City 17,087 ( +206 )
King and Queen 1,199 ( +7 )
King George 5,562 ( +48 )
King William 3,950 ( +29 )
Lancaster 1,962 ( +20 )
Lee 6,368 ( +44 )
Lexington 2,957 ( -31 )
Loudoun 80,306 ( +828 )
Louisa 7,275 ( +60 )
Lunenburg 2,698 ( +12 )
Lynchburg 20,803 ( +80 )
Madison 2,600 ( +15 )
Manassas City 9,881 ( +77 )
Manassas Park 4,061
Martinsville 3,631 ( +21 )
Mathews 1,616 ( +17 )
Mecklenburg 6,652 ( +43 )
Middlesex 2,003 ( +24 )
Montgomery 20,663 ( +106 )
Nelson 2,757 ( +26 )
New Kent 5,027 ( +35 )
Newport News 40,178 ( +427 )
Norfolk 45,977 ( +390 )
Northampton 2,335 ( +38 )
Northumberland 2,310 ( +28 )
Norton 1,387 ( +13 )
Nottoway 4,554 ( +72 )
Orange 7,366 ( +45 )
Page 5,859 ( +17 )
Patrick 3,893 ( +17 )
Petersburg 8,661 (+ 71 )
Pittsylvania 15,202 ( +87 )
Poquoson 2,537 ( +17 )
Portsmouth 22,507 ( +211 )
Powhatan 5,512 ( +24 )
Prince Edward 5,360 ( +34 )
Prince George 9,489 ( +103 )
Prince William 105,944 ( +921 )
Pulaski 7,743 ( +60 )
Radford 5,314 ( +30 )
Rappahannock 1,105 ( +7 )
Richmond City 50,264 ( +555 )
Richmond County 2,668 ( +14 )
Roanoke City 23,036 ( +116 )
Roanoke County 23,080 ( +109 )
Rockbridge 3,539 ( +74 )
Rockingham 15,223 ( +139 )
Russell 7,150 ( +42 )
Salem 6,080 ( +40 )
Scott 6,022 ( v22 )
Shenandoah 11,401 ( +58 )
Smyth 9,286 ( +53 )
Southampton 3,653 ( +23 )
Spotsylvania 29,604 ( +237 )
Stafford 34,085 ( +381 )
Staunton 6,088 ( +89 )
Suffolk 20,459 ( +198 )
Surry 1,169 ( +5 )
Sussex 2,546 ( +17 )
Tazewell 10,754 ( +63 )
Virginia Beach 98,125 ( +874 )
Warren 9,220 ( +72 )
Washington 14,478 ( +108 )
Waynesboro 6,309 ( +70 )
Westmoreland 3,441 ( +18 )
Williamsburg 1,920 ( +10 )
Winchester 6,763 ( +37 )
Wise 10,952 ( +91 )
Wythe 7,929 ( +63 )
York 11,107 ( +114 )
