ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36uKis_0gTAv2NM00

RICHMOND, Va. -- The health department reported 19,654 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 78,142 PCR tests processed over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 1,872,624.

As of Friday's update, 52,922 (+273 from the Friday before) people had been hospitalized and 20,630 (+111) people had died as a result of COVID-19-related illnesses, according to updated Virginia Department of Health (VDH) data .

RELATED: New COVID cases in Virginia up 13% last week; 73.3% of Virginians now fully vaccinated

CDC
COVID-19 Community Levels calculated on June 30, 2022.

Updated CDC Map: Masks urged for 28 Virginia localities, including Metro Richmond

Scroll down for complete city/county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Virginia

These localities saw the biggest jumps (100 or more) in COVID-19 cases last week (June 25-July 1):

Central Virginia
Henrico 73,623 ( +837 )
Chesterfield 81,761 ( +773 )
Richmond City 50,264 ( +555 )
Hanover 24,001 ( +196 )

Hampton Roads
Virginia Beach 98,125 ( +874 )
Chesapeake 54,509 ( +429 )
Newport News 40,178 ( +427 )
Hampton 30,948 ( +405 )
Norfolk 45,977 ( +390 )
Portsmouth 22,507 ( +211 )
James City 17,087 ( +206 )
Suffolk 20,459 ( +198 )
York 11,107 ( +114 )

Northern Virginia
Fairfax 210,911 (+ 2,421 )
Prince William 105,944 ( +921 )
Loudoun 80,306 ( +828 )
Arlington 53,699 ( +717 )
Stafford 34,085 ( +381 )
Alexandria 36,939 ( +374 )
Spotsylvania 29,604 ( +237 )

Additional Localities
Campbell 13,830 ( +224 )
Albemarle 20,637 ( +188 )
Frederick 22,068 ( +151 )
Rockingham 15,223 ( +139 )
Bedford 18,242 ( +116 )
Roanoke City 23,036 ( +116 )
Roanoke County 23,080 ( +109 )
Washington 14,478 ( +108 )
Montgomery 20,663 ( +106 )
Culpeper 12,005 ( +105 )
Henry 13,112 ( +105 )
Prince George 9,489 ( +103 )

City/County-by-County Breakdown of Cases (June 25-July 1)

Accomack 7,435 ( +42 )
Albemarle 20,637 ( +188 )
Alexandria 36,939 ( +374 )
Alleghany 3,533 ( +36 )
Amelia 2,840 ( +22 )
Amherst 7,785 ( +56 )
Appomattox 4,079 ( +25 )
Arlington 53,699 ( +717 )
Augusta 20,153 ( +48 )

Bath 960 ( +3 )
Bedford 18,242 ( +116 )
Bland 1,853 ( +7 )
Botetourt 7,998 ( +29 )
Bristol 4,647 ( +31 )
Brunswick 3,433 ( +10 )
Buchanan 5,028 ( +20 )
Buckingham 4,223 ( +16 )
Buena Vista City 2,139 ( +26 )

Campbell 13,830 ( +224 )
Caroline 7,450 ( +59 )
Carroll 7,131 ( +45 )
Charles City 1,250 ( +10 )
Charlotte 2,695 ( +16 )
Charlottesville 10,505 ( +91 )
Chesapeake 54,509 ( +429 )
Chesterfield 81,761 ( +773 )
Clarke 2,905 ( +24 )
Colonial Heights 5,270 ( +36 )
Covington 1,480 ( +14 )
Craig 1,166 ( +3 )
Culpeper 12,005 ( +105 )
Cumberland 1,464 ( +11 )

Danville 11,927 ( +95 )
Dickenson 3,480 (+ 49 )
Dinwiddie 5,837 ( +66 )

Emporia 1,249 ( +9 )
Essex 2,380 ( +13 )

Fairfax 210,911 (+ 2,421 )
Fairfax City 2,198 ( +18 )
Falls Church 2,684 ( +57 )
Fauquier 14,004 ( +96 )
Floyd 2,728 ( +13 )
Fluvanna 5,699 ( +38 )
Franklin City 2,399 ( +6 )
Franklin County 11,696 ( +72 )
Frederick 22,068 ( +151 )
Fredericksburg 5,894 ( +46 )

Galax 2,694 ( +15 )
Giles 4,302 ( +13 )
Gloucester 7,868 ( +74 )
Goochland 4,512 ( +46 )
Grayson 4,253 ( +28 )
Greene 4,319 ( +30 )
Greensville 3,497 ( +28 )

Halifax 7,870 ( +58 )
Hampton 30,948 ( +405 )
Hanover 24,001 ( +196 )
Harrisonburg 14,053 ( +5 )
Henrico 73,623 ( +837 )
Henry 13,112 ( +105 )
Highland 406 ( +5 )
Hopewell 6,480 ( +47 )

Isle of Wight 7,846 ( +63 )

James City 17,087 ( +206 )

King and Queen 1,199 ( +7 )
King George 5,562 ( +48 )
King William 3,950 ( +29 )

Lancaster 1,962 ( +20 )
Lee 6,368 ( +44 )
Lexington 2,957 ( -31 )
Loudoun 80,306 ( +828 )
Louisa 7,275 ( +60 )
Lunenburg 2,698 ( +12 )
Lynchburg 20,803 ( +80 )

Madison 2,600 ( +15 )
Manassas City 9,881 ( +77 )
Manassas Park 4,061
Martinsville 3,631 ( +21 )
Mathews 1,616 ( +17 )
Mecklenburg 6,652 ( +43 )
Middlesex 2,003 ( +24 )
Montgomery 20,663 ( +106 )

Nelson 2,757 ( +26 )
New Kent 5,027 ( +35 )
Newport News 40,178 ( +427 )
Norfolk 45,977 ( +390 )
Northampton 2,335 ( +38 )
Northumberland 2,310 ( +28 )
Norton 1,387 ( +13 )
Nottoway 4,554 ( +72 )

Orange 7,366 ( +45 )

Page 5,859 ( +17 )
Patrick 3,893 ( +17 )
Petersburg 8,661 (+ 71 )
Pittsylvania 15,202 ( +87 )
Poquoson 2,537 ( +17 )
Portsmouth 22,507 ( +211 )
Powhatan 5,512 ( +24 )
Prince Edward 5,360 ( +34 )
Prince George 9,489 ( +103 )
Prince William 105,944 ( +921 )
Pulaski 7,743 ( +60 )

Radford 5,314 ( +30 )
Rappahannock 1,105 ( +7 )
Richmond City 50,264 ( +555 )
Richmond County 2,668 ( +14 )
Roanoke City 23,036 ( +116 )
Roanoke County 23,080 ( +109 )
Rockbridge 3,539 ( +74 )
Rockingham 15,223 ( +139 )
Russell 7,150 ( +42 )

Salem 6,080 ( +40 )
Scott 6,022 ( v22 )
Shenandoah 11,401 ( +58 )
Smyth 9,286 ( +53 )
Southampton 3,653 ( +23 )
Spotsylvania 29,604 ( +237 )
Stafford 34,085 ( +381 )
Staunton 6,088 ( +89 )
Suffolk 20,459 ( +198 )
Surry 1,169 ( +5 )
Sussex 2,546 ( +17 )

Tazewell 10,754 ( +63 )

Virginia Beach 98,125 ( +874 )

Warren 9,220 ( +72 )
Washington 14,478 ( +108 )
Waynesboro 6,309 ( +70 )
Westmoreland 3,441 ( +18 )
Williamsburg 1,920 ( +10 )
Winchester 6,763 ( +37 )
Wise 10,952 ( +91 )
Wythe 7,929 ( +63 )

York 11,107 ( +114 )

WTVR
Mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Richmond Raceway.

Virginians age 6 months+ are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine. Go to Vaccine Finder to search for specific vaccines available near you or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-275-8343).

Click here for more information from the Virginia Department of Health.

    Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for the most complete coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ODSA4_0gTAv2NM00

    Comments / 2

    Related
    WFXR

    Nine dead after crashing on Virginia highways over Fourth of July weekend

    (WFXR) — The 2022 Independence Day weekend proved to be a deadly one — especially for motorcyclists — in Virginia, with a total of nine lives lost in crashes across the Commonwealth’s highways. According to Virginia State Police, the holiday statistical counting period began at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 1 and concluded at midnight […]
    VIRGINIA STATE
    theroanokestar.com

    Virginia and Norfolk Southern Announce Closing of Western Rail Initiative Agreement

    Agreement Will Expand Passenger Rail to Virginia’s Blue Ridge. The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) have announced the financial closing of the Western Rail Initiative Agreement which will expand passenger rail service from Washington, DC to Roanoke, Va. and to the New River Valley.
    ROANOKE, VA
    WFXR

    Severe storms, power outages across southwest, central Virginia

    (WFXR) — Appalachian Power (AEP) reported outages across the southwest and central Virginia area. Crews reported 12,627 customers without power across the grid as a line of severe storms marched across the area Tuesday afternoon. Below are the outages reported: Lynchburg: 672 outages, 12 cases Bedford County: 1,260 outages, 26 cases Campbell County: 13 outages, […]
    VIRGINIA STATE
    RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
    City
    Charlottesville, VA
    City
    Galax, VA
    City
    Richmond, VA
    City
    Tazewell, VA
    City
    Virginia Beach, VA
    City
    Shenandoah, VA
    Richmond, VA
    Health
    City
    Roanoke, VA
    City
    Appomattox, VA
    State
    Virginia State
    City
    Harrisonburg, VA
    City
    Portsmouth, VA
    City
    Emporia, VA
    City
    Norfolk, VA
    Local
    Virginia Health
    Richmond, VA
    Coronavirus
    City
    Culpeper, VA
    City
    Alexandria, VA
    Richmond, VA
    Government
    Local
    Virginia Coronavirus
    Local
    Virginia Government
    City
    Salem, VA
    RELATED PEOPLE
    Person
    Prince William
    Augusta Free Press

    Seven new battlefield parks coming to the Shenandoah Valley

    The Shenandoah Valley will soon have seven new battlefield parks with more than 1,700 acres of land opened to the public thanks to the Virginia General Assembly. As part of the Commonwealth’s biennial budget, the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields National Historic District will receive a $4.75 million appropriation in the state budget over the next two years to effectively promote heritage tourism, increase public access to preserved lands, and improve the visitor experience at already preserved battlefield sites throughout the Shenandoah Valley.
    NEW MARKET, VA
    WHSV

    VSP investigating July 4 crash in Rockingham County

    ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Just after 2 p.m. on the Fourth of July, Virginia State Police responded to a crash along the 1900 block of Rinacas Corner Road in Rockingham County. According to VSP, two people were transported from the scene, with one flown to UVA Medical Center in...
    ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
    NBC12

    Virginia Department of Corrections introduces new victim notification tool

    RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A unit within the Virginia Department of Corrections is introducing a new notification program for crime victims. The Victim Services Unit recently launched Notification and Assistance for Victim Inclusion. It’s designed to alert crime victims of any change in the status of one or more inmates.
    VIRGINIA STATE
    IN THIS ARTICLE
    #Hampton Roads#Northern Virginia#Covid#Prince George#Virginians#Cdc#Community Levels#Central Virginia#Newport News#427
    WRIC - ABC 8News

    Roanoke woman wins half a million dollars from Virginia Lottery scratcher

    ROANOKE, Va. (WRIC) — A Roanoke woman won $500,000 from a Virginia Lottery scratcher and said she felt “kind of numb” after she realized the amount she won. On June 6, Phyllis Caley, won the half million jackpot after buying a 100X The Money ticket from a One Stop Market in Roanoke. She scratched the ticket in the store and after seeing it was a big winner, she quietly left and went straight home.
    ROANOKE, VA
    shoredailynews.com

    Master Gardeners: Virginia’s Native Cactus

    This is Steve Rulison bringing you information on Shore friendly living and gardening from the Eastern Shore Master Gardeners and Virginia Cooperative Extension. From my perch near the mouth of Occohannock Creek, I recorded 1.4 inches of rain last week. Did you know that Virginia has a native cactus? Opuntia...
    VIRGINIA STATE
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    NewsBreak
    Royals
    NewsBreak
    Department of Health
    NewsBreak
    Coronavirus
    NewsBreak
    Health
    NewsBreak
    Public Health
    News Break
    Politics
    WFXR

    Special Virginia passage helps fish that fed America to survive

    RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — The bald eagle is the symbol of the United States, but some might argue that maybe it should be the eel. More specifically, the American eel. American eels are native to Virginia. They hold a place in history as a fish that helped to feed early America. Native Americans ate them. […]
    VIRGINIA STATE
    WHSV

    Red Cross of Virginia asking for more donors during summer months

    HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Around the July 4th holiday, the Virginia Red Cross said they see a drop in blood, platelet, and plasma donations. Jonathan McNamara, Communications Director with the Virginia Red Cross said so far this summer, they have seen a 20% reduction in blood drive turnouts across the state.
    HARRISONBURG, VA
    WTVR CBS 6

    WTVR CBS 6

    45K+
    Followers
    8K+
    Post
    11M+
    Views
    ABOUT

    Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

     https://www.wtvr.com/

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy