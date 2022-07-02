ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, KY

Kentucky State Police give an update on the shooting in Floyd County

By Ben Branscum
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KWnYl_0gTAuzxp00

On Saturday afternoon, Kentucky State Police gave an update on the officer-involved shooting that happened on Thursday in Floyd County.

Four officers were injured Thursday night. Currently, two are still in the hospital and are stable, one officer has been treated and released. The condition of the fourth is unknown.

There was also one civilian that was injured during the shooting. They are receiving medical care at a hospital.

Captain Ralph Frasure, Deputy William Petry, Officer and Canine Handler Jacob Chaffins, and K-9 Drago have died.

“This is another hard morning for Kentucky as we mourn the loss of three brave officers and a K-9 who gave their lives while protecting the people of Floyd County,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.

“Britainy and I ask the commonwealth to join us in praying for the family and loved ones of Captain Ralph Frasure, Deputy William Petry and Officer Jacob Chaffins. Let us stand together in honoring these heroes and their sacrifice, and pray for a full recovery for those injured.“

Comments / 1

Related
Marshall County Daily

Kentucky State Police Post 1 Provides Holiday Weekend Enforcement Report

Local Student Completes Summer Internship with Congressman James Comer. HistoriCorps Ready to Restore Double Pen House at The Homeplace. Gov. Beshear Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Floyd County Peace Officers. Calvert City ends four days of Independence Day celebrations with parade and fireworks. Supporting local Veterans this July...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
The Associated Press

Funerals begin for 3 Kentucky officers killed in ambush

A Kentucky deputy killed in an ambush that left three officers dead in a small Appalachian town was laid to rest Tuesday. Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt fought back tears at the funeral for his deputy and longtime friend, William Petry, who along with two other officers walked into a hail of bullets from a gunman holed up in his home Thursday evening.
PRESTONSBURG, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky law enforcement unite to help police force in Floyd County

Prestonsburg, Ky. (WYMT) - Law enforcement from all over the state and region have pitched in to support the police force in Floyd County. After losing vehicles and gear from the shooting in Allen on Thursday night, many counties are temporarily donating necessities and sending out patrol units. “The overwhelming...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Floyd County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Floyd County, KY
wymt.com

Officer involved shooting in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following a developing story in Martin County. Coroner Chris Todd tells WYMT he is responding to the scene of a shooting. We’re told it is off New Route 3 on Sandlick Road in the Davella community. We are told law enforcement is involved.
MARTIN COUNTY, KY
953wiki.com

Gov. Beshear, Kentucky State Police Announce Statewide Driver Testing Services Now Available

FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 5, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced that all KSP Driver Testing Regional Branches have been established within the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Driver Licensing Regional Offices and are ready to serve Kentuckians who wish to obtain a state driver permit or driver license. Residents will now have the option to make driver testing appointments at any regional office throughout the commonwealth, regardless of their county of residence.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Missing Harlan County woman found safe, troopers say

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 07/05/2022: Trooper Shane Jacobs with Post 10 Harlan said Kaitlynn Pace was found safe. Kentucky State Police are asking for your help in locating Kaitlynn Pace of the Jones Creek community in Harlan County. Pace is described as 5′5, 150 pounds, with hazel eyes...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
wklw.com

Fatal Lawnmower Accident in Johnson County

Sad news in Johnson County on Independence Day as a man has died in a lawnmower accident. Officials with the W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue report that they were dispatched to a residence at Stambaugh around 6:00 on Monday evening. The victim apparently lost control of a zero-turn mower and went over...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Kentucky State Police#K 9 Drago
WKRN

3 Kentucky officers dead after shooting

Three law enforcement officers and a K-9 deputy were killed in an ambush in Kentucky. Local food trucks gear up to feed ‘Let Freedom Sing’ …. Trooper ‘attacked violently’ by ATV driver during …. E.R. doctor talks most common 4th of July injuries. 6 dead, dozens...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
q95fm.net

Lawn-Mower Accident Kills One Person

A man out of Johnson County is now dead following a lawn-mower accident that happened on Monday evening. First-Responders with W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue say they were called to a home in the Stambaugh Community at close to 6:00 PM. Upon their arrival, they discovered a man who had overturned his...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
WDTN

3 officers, 1 K-9 dead after Floyd Co. shooting: KSP

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky State Police are continuing their efforts to investigate an officer-related shooting that occurred on Thurdsday. Continued investigation into the matter show that three law enforcement officers and a police K-9 have been pronounced dead after sustaining injuries in the line of duty.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
LEX18 News

LEX18 News

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
965K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lexington, Kentucky news and weather from LEX18 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.lex18.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy