Kentucky State Police give an update on the shooting in Floyd County

On Saturday afternoon, Kentucky State Police gave an update on the officer-involved shooting that happened on Thursday in Floyd County.

Four officers were injured Thursday night. Currently, two are still in the hospital and are stable, one officer has been treated and released. The condition of the fourth is unknown.

There was also one civilian that was injured during the shooting. They are receiving medical care at a hospital.

Captain Ralph Frasure, Deputy William Petry, Officer and Canine Handler Jacob Chaffins, and K-9 Drago have died.

“This is another hard morning for Kentucky as we mourn the loss of three brave officers and a K-9 who gave their lives while protecting the people of Floyd County,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.

“Britainy and I ask the commonwealth to join us in praying for the family and loved ones of Captain Ralph Frasure, Deputy William Petry and Officer Jacob Chaffins. Let us stand together in honoring these heroes and their sacrifice, and pray for a full recovery for those injured.“