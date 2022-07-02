ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, AL

Oxford Prepares for the Annual Freedom Festival on July 4th with All Day Events

By Local Events
Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

Oxford, AL – The Fourth of July events start early in the City of Oxford. Held at the Oxford Lake Park and Oxford Civic Center there are events happening all day on Monday the 4th.  The Around the lake Rambe starts at 8:00 am. *For senior adults – walk and get a ribbon. The parade is at 9:00 am – 8:30 am – Registration and line-up in the baseball parking lot. *If raining, parade will be inside gym at Civic Center. *Children dressed in patriotic costumes may walk or ride in non-motorized vehicles down McCullars Lane. All children must wear a helmet if riding. Official opening ceremonies will be at 9:15 am at Liberty Park (south end of Oxford Civic Center). Petting Zoo is at 9:3 0am Located at the end of Civic Center building close to covered bridge. Tricycle and bicycle races will be at 9:30 am *Bring your own bike. Riders must wear a helmet. A pet show will also be at 9:30 am located beside the swimming pool. The carnival will be 9:45 to 11:30 am and is free. There will also be games and prizes for children. This event will be located inside the Civic Center. Swim races start at 1:00 pm at the Oxford Lake Swimming Pool and admission is $2. The pool is open 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. The fireworks show starts at 9:00 pm at Oxford Lake Park. *Reminder: No drones or personal fireworks allowed.

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun Journal

Art in the Garden in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Join pottery enthusiast and AM&G Educator Maryellyn Hawbaker as you can explore the art of pottery using molds, botanical impressions, and glazes. Create your own unique piece of functional art in this two-part Art in the Garden workshop. Part One includes a demonstration of how to form bowls using molds, a walk through the garden to find the perfect inspiration for your creation, and instruction on applying it to your bowl. l. During part two, you will complete your bowl with the application of glaze and then tour the beautiful gardens surrounding the Longleaf Event Center. Finished pieces will be available to pick up at the Anniston Museum of Natural History’s Visitor Services on Thursday, July 21. These events take place from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm. (Part 1 – 7/7/22 and Part 2 – 7/14/22)
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Anniston Changers Offers Third Round of Home Repair Grants

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Public Information Officer, Jackson Hodges shared that the Anniston Changers are proud to announce their 3rd Round of grant opportunities from the City of Anniston Fund. Grant applications focus on minor residential property repairs that correct a health or safety hazard and may be up to $2,500.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Let’s Glow Crazy! Family Dance in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Saturday, July 9th the Anniston Museums and Gardens is hosting Let’s Glow Crazy them this summer! Join us Saturday, July 9 from 6:00pm to 9:00pm at the Longleaf Event Center for a family-fun evening with good food, bad dance moves, crafts, and great memories! Wear your whitest or brightest outfit and accessorize with glow sticks to embrace your inner firefly. When you need a break from dancing, venture outside and explore the gardens alongside the lightning bugs.
Calhoun Journal

Wacky Wednesday Coming Up for July

Anniston, AL – Every first and third Wednesday in June and July join the fun of Wacky Wednesday in Zinn Park. The fun will be between 10:30 am and 12:30 pm. Join Main Street Anniston and Anniston Parks and Recreation for Wacky Wednesday beginning on Wednesday, July 6th, 2022, at 10:30 am in Zinn Park. This FREE […]
ANNISTON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Oxford, AL
Oxford, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Society
Calhoun Journal

Animal Show Traveling for Multiple Shows in Anniston and Oxford

Anniston and Oxford, AL – The Anniston Museum Animal Show will be presented at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County on Thursday, July 7th at 10:00 am. Get to know some of the animals who call the museum home! Learn about their habitats, their personalities and more! On July 8th the show will also be presented at the Oxford […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Choccolocco Kayaking in Oxford

Oxford, AL – On Friday July 8, 2022 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm join Choccolocco Creek Watershed at 1506 Boiling Springs Rd, Oxford, AL 36203 for some kayaking fun. Cost $25 for a standard kayak (includes paddle, life jacket, and transportation), $50.00 for tandem kayak (includes paddles, life jackets, and transportation), $10.00 for using your own kayak (includes transportation), $5.00 launch fee (users must arrange own transportation). Group rentals and outings will be available at a later date. Cash and credit cards are accepted.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

American Red Cross Blood Drive in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Wednesday, July 6th you can go to the Anniston Public Library for a blood drive. The drive will be occurring from 8:30 am to 11:30 am and will take place in the Ayers Room. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Jim ‘N Nick’s Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting in Oxford

Oxford, AL – Jim ‘N Nick’s is holding their grand opening ribbon cutting in Oxford on July 6th. Jim ‘N Nick’s, known for award-winning barbecue, Southern hospitality and focus on the communities they serve, will celebrate the grand opening of its new quick-casual+ dining location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with special remarks from Mayor Craft, incoming […]
OXFORD, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Pool#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Liberty Park#Fireworks Show#Patriotic
Calhoun Journal

Oxford City Council Meeting 6/28/2022

Oxford, AL – The Oxford City Council held it’s regularly scheduled meeting on June 28, 2022. Welcome/Invocation – Horace Carson, Antioch Baptist Church. Ordinance No. 2022 – 27 – Ordinance rezoning property located at 0 U. S. Highway 78 W. (Parcel #2207350004039000) from Residential 1 District (R-1) to Residential 2 District (R-2) (Second Reading)
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Summer Fest in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Saturday, July 9th will be a Summer Fest at Creekside Farm Aquaponics and Nursery. They will have vendors, food trucks, kids’ activities, a photographer on site, and more! Don’t miss the fun, right here in Calhoun County! They will have plenty of “cool” activities to beat the heat, including their air conditioned retail […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Build a Bog Workshop in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Thursday, July 7th Longleaf Botanical Gardens will host a Build a Bog Workshop from 8:00 am to 10:00 am. Join the Longleaf Botanical Gardens crew to build a bog this summer! They are building three raised bog gardens for visitors of all ages to learn about the bog’s moist environment and the types of plants that thrive in them. Build a Bog with staff and learn how you could create a happy home for pitcher plants and other native bog-thriving plants. Build a Bog Workshop is great for gardeners ages 8 and up and limited to 20 people. The workshop is $10 per person. AM&G members receive a $5 discount. Register today at www.ExploreAMAG.org or call 256-237-6766.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Kids 1st Academy Reopens Their Pre-K Program and After School Program in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – Jennifer Dobbins, the coordinator of Kids 1st Academy has started taking applications for their daycare, Pre-K program, and after school Program. Kids 1st Academy is a ministry of Jacksonville First United Methodist Church. This faith based program provides a safe and nurturing space for ages six weeks through fours years old. The after school program will be for K-6th graders and provides a fun and safe place for kids to work on homework, socialize, and burn off some extra energy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County Football Day-by-Day

Calhoun County, AL – Here is the day-by-day 2022 high school football schedule for regions with teams in and around Calhoun County; games are grouped by classification Aug. 18 Springville at Etowah St. Clair County at Ashville Aug. 19 Donoho at Weaver Ragland at Vincent Sand Rock at Spring Garden Talladega Co. Cent. at Tarrant Woodland […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

2nd Annual “Freedom Fest Car Show” Coming to Oxford

Oxford, AL – The 2nd Annual “Freedom Fest Car Show” takes place on Saturday, July 2nd at 8:00 am to 1:00 pm. There will be door prizes, 50/50 drawing, and admission is free. This event is located at the Oxford Civic Center: 401 McCillars Ln, Oxford, AL 36203. For more information contact Kip Chappell at 256-343-8017.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Sherry Blanton’s – “I Have A Pot Problem” is Back at the Anniston Library

Anniston, AL – On Tuesday, July 5th, 2022 at 2pm Sherry Blanton will present “I Have A Pot Problem” at the Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County. Sherry enjoys creating beautiful gardens. She is as enthusiastic about the containers as she is about the plants! Learn how satisfying it s to garden in containers! This event is free and open to the public. The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Fallen Brothers Memorial Horseshoe Run & Swap Meet in Anniston

Anniston, AL – Saturday, July 9th will be the Fallen Brothers Memorial Horseshoe Run & Swap Meet. This event is hosted by the Event by Wingmen MC, Calhoun County at 3304 Alexandria Rd, Anniston, AL 36201 at 11:00 am. Join them on July 9, 2022 for the Fallen Brothers Memorial Horseshoe Run and Swap Meet. Registration starts at […]
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County Sheriff Offers Free Firearms Training!

Calhoun County, AL – On Thursday, July 7, 2022 from 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office is offering a free firearms training class called BE ARMED! BE PREPARED! BE SAFE! The Citizen’s firearms class is used to instruct citizens on safety, use of force, and applicable laws. A range training will follow on an upcoming Saturday for attendees (date(s) to be announced). This event will be held at the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
870K+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy